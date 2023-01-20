Leveling up: New chair lift coming to Crown Point City Hall

CROWN POINT — The chair lift in City Hall will soon be replaced.

Mayor Pete Land said the ADA-compliant chair lift was installed in 1996.

The city has been looking to replace the lift since the start of 2021, when the entire City Hall underwent a renovation. The old Civic Center and the Fire & Rescue buildings were included in the revamp: The Crown Point Building Department was relocated to the Civic Center, the Fire & Rescue building received a new kitchen, and the the clerk's office at City Hall was expanded.

All the renovations were completed in summer 2021, but the dated chair lift remained.

Originally, the city wanted to install an elevator. However, Land said he was told the project would require some of the walls at City Hall to be demolished.

The Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids Wednesday for the new chair lift. The city received just one, from DME Elevators and Lifts, for $48,490.

The board unanimously approved a motion to accept the bid, pending final legal and staff review.

Land is working with city staff and the Crown Point Legal Department to create a timeline for installing the lift, although he said the installation will likely begin within the next 30 days.

The city received county money for the project through the Community Development Block Grant program.

