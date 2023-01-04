Local candidates line up to file for spring primary

CROWN POINT — Gary Common Council hopeful Mark Spencer arrived at the Lake County Government Center two hours before the building opened — he wanted to be first in line.

Running as a Democrat for one of three at-large council seats, Spencer was the first Lake County candidate to file for the May 2 primary on Wednesday morning.

“This is a time in my life when I decided to take on this venture, ... and I wanted to greet it head-on,” Spencer said as he stood outside the government center, humming along to Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound.”

Spencer serves as the fine arts director for the Gary Community School Corp. and helped found the West Side Theatre Guild 26 years ago. In 2019, after state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, announced his bid for Indiana governor, Spencer considered a run for the Democratic nomination in House District 3. At the time, incumbent Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, planned on running for Melton’s seat in the state Senate. However, when Melton dropped out of the gubernatorial race, Hatcher filed for reelection and Spencer opted not to run.

Wednesday was Spencer’s first time filing.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land was also a first-timer Wednesday morning. The Democratic mayor and former Crown Point Police Chief was caucused in to replace former Mayor David Uran in June. Land said he has learned a lot throughout his over six months in office and is ready to continue pushing Crown Point forward.

“It’s a bit daunting,” he said of running his first campaign, “but I have a team of great, supportive staff behind me.”

Hitting the ground running

The Gary Common Council primary is already shaping up to be a crowded race. Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4th, and Councilman Ron Brewer Sr., D-at-large, were among the first candidates to file on Wednesday.

Council president and current First District representative William Godwin was also at the government center Wednesday morning. However, the first-term Democrat filed for an at-large seat.

Godwin said he chose to run for an at-large seat because he wants to pursue projects that address the needs of the entire city. If elected, one of his biggest goals will be tackling the comprehensive plan, ensuring Gary has a clear strategy for future development and zoning.

“Being president of the council has allowed me to see a bigger vision for the city,” Godwin explained.

At the end of December, Democrat David Gearman announced plans to run for the First District Gary Common Council seat.

Veteran Indiana State Police Trooper Dwayne Halliburton filed to run for the Second District Gary Common Council seat Wednesday. After over 23 years with ISP, Halliburton said he plans on retiring in 17 months. If elected, he said, his top priority will be public safety. Current District 2 Councilman David Fossett was selected by Democratic Precinct Committee members during a caucus held just last week. Fossett replaced Cozey Weatherspoon after Weatherspoon was elected Calumet Township assessor.

Multiple incumbents were also present Wednesday morning, including Hammond Common Councilman Pete Torres, D-2nd, Hammond Common Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6th, and Schererville Town Council Vice President Robin Arvanitis, D-1st.

At 8:33 Wednesday morning, just three minutes after the Lake County Elections and Registration office opened, there was already a line out the door.

Several candidates said they wanted to file on the first day because it sends a message to constituents.

“I’m letting Fourth District residents know how committed I am,” Adkins said.

Those candidates were among about 70 who filed for election in Lake County, including seven clerk-treasurers who continued their tradition of filing together on the first morning.

Elsewhere, the Porter County Elections & Voter Registration website listed five candidates as having filed Wednesday. All Republicans, they included incumbent Chesterton Town Councilman Jim Ton in District 1, Valparaiso Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor and Valparaiso Fifth District City Councilman Peter M. Anderson.

Two former mayors also filed for election: John Cannon in Portage and Jon Costas in Valparaiso.

Candidates have until noon Feb. 3 to file to run.

