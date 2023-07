CROWN POINT — Trial proceedings continued on Tuesday in the case against a Highland woman who allegedly drove 50 mph over the speed limit when her car struck a 21-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.

Lisa Damico (aka D'Amico) was charged in February 2022 for purportedly driving 85 mph on August 18, 2021 when she struck and killed a pedestrian, and hit three other cars, at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road.

The pedestrian, Highland man Tyler Scheidt, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital, according to court records.

Damico testified on Tuesday that she doesn't remember the day of the accident at all and could only recount it through pictures that were shown.

Prosecutors displayed surveillance footage of the accident obtained by a business near the crash scene in court on Tuesday.

The footage showed a white Nissan rogue barrel eastbound through a yellow light at Indianapolis Boulevard and hit three cars before it spun out and struck Scheidt.

Charging documents stated that the vehicle, which police determined belonged to Damico, hit Scheidt as he was crossing Ridge Road before it crashed into a nearby retaining wall.

Damico initially told police when she spoke to them after the accident that she suffers from seizures, but she clarified that she did not have a seizure during the accident “and remembers everything that happened,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

When officers asked Damico if she suffered from seizures, she purportedly replied “don’t go down there” and when they asked her what she meant by that she said “because I don’t want somebody saying oh, she had a seizure,” charging documents stated.

The affidavit said Damico also told officers that an unknown dark vehicle struck her head-on when she was traveling westbound on Ridge Road approaching Indianapolis Boulevard.

One of the responding officers who testified on Tuesday said that when he spoke to Damico after the accident and asked her what happened, she appeared dazed.

Damico contradicted what she originally told police in her testimony on Tuesday when she maintained that she couldn't remember what happened on the day of the accident.

Another officer who investigated the accident told jurors on Tuesday that his analysis of the accident showed that Damico had put full pressure on her Nissan Rogue’s accelerator just half a second before her car crashed.

He also testified that Damico was driving 77 mph five seconds before the crash and 85 mph at the time of the accident.

Damico’s trial is set to continue on Wednesday in Judge Salvador Vasquez’s courtroom.

Damico was also charged for a January 2022 accident wherein she allegedly drove approximately 93 mph on Indianapolis Boulevard, struck a vehicle and killed the 70-year-old man inside of it.

Court records indicated that Damico's trial in connection to that crash is set to start on December 11 in Judge Vasquez's courtroom.

