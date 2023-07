CROWN POINT — Although a trial date has been set for indicted Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., people could have a hard time following his trial or attending it, thanks to a motion filed on Wednesday.

Court records indicated that Martinez filed a motion to prohibit public access to court records and exclude the general public from a criminal proceeding. The specifics as to the contents of that motion were not available, as the records were sealed.

Martinez was not immediately available for comment. His trial is set for the week of Feb. 12 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom, according to court records.

Martinez's lawyers said they could not comment on the motion, as it remains sealed.

Martinez was indicted on Jan. 6, 2022, on reckless driving and resisting law enforcement charges. Since the second charge is a level six felony, if Martinez is convicted he would lose his position as sheriff.

Charging documents allege that Martinez drove 50 mph over the speed limit and fled from Crown Point Police in an unmarked county-owned Jeep TrackHawk on Sept. 18, 2021 around 11:30 p.m.

Martinez was purportedly driving northbound on Main Street while going “96 miles an hour (in) a 45 mile-an-hour zone,” according to court records.

Records indicated that Crown Point police activated their sirens and lights and began pursuing the speeding vehicle.

While in pursuit, “the Jeep drove ‘all over the place’ and ‘in and out of traffic’ in a dangerous manner,” according to the case’s facts in the Indiana Court of Appeals’s memorandum decision.

When officers eventually caught up to the Jeep, it then allegedly turned on its emergency lights to indicate that it was a police vehicle. Court records stated that at that point, police stopped their pursuit of the Jeep.

Officers didn’t learn who the vehicle belonged to until they got a tip that it was parked outside of the Karma Cigar in Merrillville. When police went to the smoke shop, they discovered that the car was registered to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and more specifically, Martinez.

A grand jury indicted Martinez on the recommendation of Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco. Levco declined to comment on the recently-filed motion.

Martinez’s indictment was based around the testimony of Indiana State Police Cmdr. Kevin Smith, which Martinez’s lawyers deemed improper when they attempted to get the charges dismissed.

The motion to dismiss the charges was rejected by trial court in March 2022 and then Martinez took it up to the Court of Appeals, which affirmed his charges on Jan. 26.

Smith told the grand jury that he’s “never worked in a county where 51 miles an hour over the speed limit was not reckless driving.” He added that “in that situation, we would incarcerate onsite. We would stop the vehicle, put the person in handcuffs, put him in jail.”

Martinez’s attorneys claimed that Smith’s testimony “constituted legal conclusions and opinions (of) guilt or innocence,” according to a memorandum decision from the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals disagreed, and found that Smith’s testimony was limited to his experience as a police officer and thereby not a violation of Martinez’s due process, according to the memorandum decision on the appeals case.

Martinez attempted to appeal the Court of Appeals’ decision and asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review his case, but the judges unanimously rejected his appeal on May 4.

Since he was indicted, Martinez hasn’t been able to carry a handgun in public, as Indiana law prohibits such individuals from doing so.

A judge called that portion of the law unconstitutional in a May 19 ruling, but the decision’s enforcement is still pending mandatory approval by the Indiana Supreme Court.

