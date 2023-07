CROWN POINT — A Gary travel nurse who allegedly forced a car-crash victim have to sex with him in exchange for pain medication entered a plea deal on Thursday, according to court records.

Timothy Jackson, 53, was charged in 2021 with three counts of rape, according to court records. If Jackson had been convicted on the original charges, he faced up to 72 years in prison.

Jackson’s plea deal stipulated that he’d plead guilty to one count of rape, a level three felony. A level three felony typically carries a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison, but Jackson’s sentence has a maximum cap of 7 and a half years, according to the stipulated plea agreement.

Charging documents stated that on January 27, 2021, Jackson was working the overnight shift at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, when around 4 a.m., a patient who’d been in a car accident started yelling for pain medication.

The woman was admitted to the hospital after suffering a broken right and left arm, a fractured rib and punctured lung as a result of the collision, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

She told police that she asked Jackson for pain medication and he replied “what are you going to do for it?” charges stated.

The woman said she wasn’t sure what he meant until Jackson allegedly pulled the window’s blinds down, unzipped his pants and “used out his tongue to push out his cheek repeatedly,” charges stated.

The woman described feeling that she was “broken in pieces” due to her physical pain, so she complied, the affidavit stated. She also told officers that Jackson said he was the only night nurse who could administer pain medication.

Jackson purportedly told the woman “This is what you’re going to do or you’re not getting no pain medicine,” according to charging documents.

After Jackson forced the woman to have sex, he administered her pain medication, charges stated.

A sexual assault kit indicated that the DNA found on the victim’s genitals was one trillion times more likely to belong to Jackson than any unknown, unrelated individual, according to the stipulated factual basis of the plea agreement.

The other two rape charges brought against Jackson will be dismissed when he’s sentenced, according to the plea agreement. Court records indicated that Jackson is set to be sentenced on September 21 in Judge Salvador Vasquez’s courtroom.

