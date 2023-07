CROWN POINT — A Schererville woman beat her son when he tried to grab his PlayStation after it had been taken away, according to charging documents filed in Lake County Court.

Tiffany Abell, 42, was charged Friday with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14, criminal confinement and strangulation, court records stated.

Police said officers were called to Abell’s home in the 1500 block of Julie Drive July 5 after they received word of a physical domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, Abell told them that her 12-year-old son got angry and struck his grandmother (Abell’s mother) after she took away his PlayStation and that he should be taken to jail, according to charging documents. Abell then admitted that she grabbed her son by his hair and hit him, but she said this was in defense of herself and her mother, charges stated.

Charging documents show that the boy’s grandmother said the 12-year-old did not hit her at all. The woman said she took his PlayStation and he tried to grab it back. She said the boy then tried to throw it out the window, but she prevented him from doing so and called in her daughter, Abell, to come help, charges stated.

When Abell entered the room, she grabbed the boy by the hair and struck him several times, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The boy told officers that he hit her in an attempt to get away, but Abell then allegedly took him to the ground, placed him in a chokehold and struck him in the face several times, the affidavit said.

The boy told responding officers that he is scared of his mother because she has hit him and stabbed him before, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit described how Abell and her son continued physically fighting until the boy’s grandmother and Abell’s fiance broke it up.

When police asked Abell’s fiance if he believed that his spouse-to-be was acting in self-defense, he replied “no,” charging documents stated.

Police wrote in the affidavit that the boy had several visible injuries, including cuts on his body and face and a bruise that was beginning to form on his right eye.

Abell appeared in front of Mag. Kathleen Sullivan on Monday and her next court appearance is set for July 20.

