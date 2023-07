CROWN POINT — A Hammond man faces a murder charge, among others, for allegedly shooting a woman after she’d resolved an argument between the man and her son.

Court records indicate that Tumire Dixon, 30, was charged on Friday with murder, attempted murder and three counts of intimidation, two at the felony-level and one at the misdemeanor-level. If convicted on all charges, Dixon faces up to 112 and a half years in prison.

Dixon was arrested on Sunday, according to court records.

Charging documents allege that on June 18, Dixon shot 54-year-old Rhonda Mosby, who succumbed to her injuries four days later.

Mosby had gone to help her son get a tow truck for his car at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Burr Street in Gary, when Dixon approached her son with a gun and began threatening him, according to a news release from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dixon purportedly told Mosby’s son “that he was going to kill him and that he better not see him around,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

“Mosby was able to deescalate an initial altercation with Dixon, upon which the parties dispersed,” the release stated.

Charges stated that shortly after the dispute was deescalated, Mosby and her son started following the tow truck, at which point Dixon started shooting at them from the intersection of 24th Avenue and Burr Street.

Police wrote in the affidavit that they located multiple spent bullet casings near the intersection.

Mosby realized that she had been shot, and pulled over at the Petro Gas Station, located at 3001 Grant Street, according to charging documents.

Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that “Mosby had a dark red liquid substance on her mouth and chin that (police) suspected to be blood.” They also noted a bullet hole in the back middle seat and four bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.

Charges indicate that Mosby was declared dead on June 22 and her death was determined a homicide by the Cook County Coroner.

Mosby’s son told police that his young nephew was also in the car at the time of the shooting. When police spoke to the boy, he told them that he overheard someone threaten his uncle but he couldn’t see who had a gun because he was “slumped down and scared something bad was going to happen,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Court records show that Dixon appeared in Mag. Mark Watson’s courtroom on Monday. His next court appearance is set for August 2 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom, according to court records.

