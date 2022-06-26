 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Long-awaited stormwater retention project at Sauerman Woods could start this summer

  • Updated
The first phase of the Sauerman Woods project in Crown Point could start as soon as the end of August, Mayor Pete Land said. 

The project will include the creation of a stormwater retention lake, pickleball courts, a skate park, a Veteran's Memorial Trail and added parking. 

CROWN POINT — Crown Point is looking to tackle flooding issues with a project that will unite stormwater retention and veteran recognition — and pickleball. 

First unveiled in 2017, the Sauerman Woods project involves the creation of a stormwater retention lake, complete with fish and paddle boats, pickleball courts and a skate park. 

During his first Tuesday Talks monthly forum, Mayor Pete Land said the first phase of the project would involve the excavation of the lake, constructing the necessary stormwater lines and the removal of the existing pool. Land said work on the first phase could start as soon as the end of August or the start of September. 

"For anybody who lives over in that area or certainly drives on (U.S.) 231, right in there, you know when there is any kind of moderate to heavy rain, there's flooding," Land said. "This project will help alleviate all those issues." 

The second phase of the project will include building the pickleball courts at the former pool location, relocating the existing sand volleyball courts and constructing a skate park near the Sparta Dome.

Additional parking will also be created during the second phase. The added spots will provide overflow parking for the Crown Point Sportsplex.

The third phase, creating a four-leg roundabout at U.S. 231 and 113th Ave., will likely start in 2024, Land said. 

One leg of the roundabout will serve as the main entrance to the park; the existing entrance on east South Street will be gated off. 

The city has also partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of WWI and WWII as part of the 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail. 

