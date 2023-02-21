Mothers Against Drunk Driving will again use a walk in Crown Point this spring to raise awareness about the dangers of drunken driving.

MADD of Indiana will host its second walk at 10 a.m. May 20 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. The walk will step off from Lions Shelter 6, where registration and check-in are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

"We are looking for sponsors and walkers. We want to keep our roads safe and educate people on the danger of drinking and driving, and with this walk we feel we can reach our community and support safe driving in Crown Point and Northwest Indiana," said Yolanda Coriano, MADD victims services specialist. "We also plan to honor those who have lost loved ones or have sustained injuries also."

The nonprofit aims to "create a future of no more victims" of substance abuse-impaired driving. It campaigns to eliminate drunken driving, taking multiple approaches that include legislation, law enforcement and the latest technology, advocating for instance for ignition interlock devices for past offenders.

The goal is to raise $5,000 on the Crown Point walk, which originated in 2021. Walk Like MADD is the nonprofit's signature fundraiser in its mission to end drunken and drugged driving.

To register online — or to donate without taking part in the walk — visit madd.org (hover over Get Involved, then click on Walk Like MADD or Donate and follow the prompts).

For other information, email yolanda.coriano@madd.org.