Yolanda Coriano helped bring the event to Northwest Indiana; her son was killed in a car wreck by a drunken driver in 2018.
The 1.5-mile walk will begin at the Lions Shelter. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., with opening remarks at 10. Coriano said there will be a memorial table where attendees can place photos of loved ones who have been lost to drunken driving.
In 2021, Coriano said about 50 people attended the walk, raising around $5,000. This year MADD hopes to raise $10,000; the fundraiser has already drawn more than $8,000.
Donations will go toward Indiana MADD.
MADD was founded in 1980 by a mother whose 13-year-old daughter was killed by a drunken driver. The group, which hosts walks across the country, aims to stop drunken driving, support those affected by drunken driving, prevent underage drinking and strive for stricter impaired-driving policy.
Coriano said she felt a MADD walk was "needed" in Lake County. According to a 2018 Times report, drunken driving was linked to 35.1% of the deadly crashes from 2010 to 2014 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, compared with 27.9% nationally and 25.1% statewide.