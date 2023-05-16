CROWN POINT — This Saturday, walkers will fill the Lake County Fairgrounds in an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of drunken driving.

The second annual Walk Like MADD Crown Point will begin at 10 a.m. Mothers Against Drunk Driving held the first Crown Point walk in 2021. The group was not able to hold a walk in 2022.

Yolanda Coriano helped bring the event to Northwest Indiana; her son was killed in a car wreck by a drunken driver in 2018.

The 1.5-mile walk will begin at the Lions Shelter. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., with opening remarks at 10. Coriano said there will be a memorial table where attendees can place photos of loved ones who have been lost to drunken driving.

In 2021, Coriano said about 50 people attended the walk, raising around $5,000. This year MADD hopes to raise $10,000; the fundraiser has already drawn more than $8,000.

Donations will go toward Indiana MADD.

MADD was founded in 1980 by a mother whose 13-year-old daughter was killed by a drunken driver. The group, which hosts walks across the country, aims to stop drunken driving, support those affected by drunken driving, prevent underage drinking and strive for stricter impaired-driving policy.

Coriano said she felt a MADD walk was "needed" in Lake County. According to a 2018 Times report, drunken driving was linked to 35.1% of the deadly crashes from 2010 to 2014 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, compared with 27.9% nationally and 25.1% statewide.

Participants can register for the walk and make donations at walklikemadd.org.

