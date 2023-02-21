Mothers Against Drunk Driving will again seek to raise awareness about the dangers of drunken driving with a walk in Crown Point this spring.

MADD of Indiana will host its second annual walk to spread awareness on drunken driving at 10 a.m. May 20 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. The walk will kick off from Lions Shelter #6, where registration and check-in will kick off at 9 a.m.

"We are looking for both sponsors and walkers. We want to keep our roads safe and educate people on the danger of drinking and driving and with this walk we feel we can reach our community and support safe driving in Crown Point and Northwest Indiana," Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victims Services Specialist Yolanda Coriano said. "We also plan to honor those that have lost loved ones or have sustained injuries also."

The nonprofit aims to "create a future of no more victims" of substance abuse-impaired driving. It campaigns to eliminate drunken driving, taking multiple approaches that include legislation, law enforcement and the latest technology, advocating for instance for ignition interlock devices for past offenders.

The goal is to raise $5,000 at the Crown Point walk. First taking place in Crown Point in 2021, it's MADD's signature fundraiser in its mission to end drunk and drugged driving.

People can register online or donate online without taking part in the walk.

For more information, email yolanda.coriano@madd.org or madd.org.