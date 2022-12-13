Making Lake County healthier: Crown Point Y finishing up additions

CROWN POINT — "What's that room?" the young girl asked her mom as they entered the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA.

"It's actually going to be a child-care area," Jill Schaffenberger said, gesturing to the partially complete Kids Club lounge area.

The room will be a space to play games, craft, get homework help and just hang out, explained Schaffenberger, the marketing director for Crossroads YMCA.

The lounge is one of about 10 new features the Y has added over the past few months, all part of the building's expansion.

When the 80,000-square-foot expansion was completed in 2019, Crossroads CEO Jay Buckmaster said the Southlake Y had about 12,000 members. Now it has 41,000. By population, he said, Southlake is the largest single YMCA in the country.

"Over the past five years we have seen an incredible appetite for affordable opportunities for kids to learn, grow and thrive," Buckmaster said.

In recent years the Y has worked to expand its offerings beyond athletics. The 2023 program brochure features a wide array of classes, including music lessons, art classes, even weekly coffee hours for seniors.

The goal is to provide options for members of all ages; since 2019, the number of senior members has tripled, Buckmaster said.

Crossroads' new motto is "The kids and me in 2023," Schaffenberger said. The Kids Club sits in between a lounge area designed for teens and a lab that will be used for science education, art classes and more.

"We wanted to think about 'what's a great activity for 7- to 12-year-olds?'" Buckmaster explained. "Not just 'Here do this while your mom works out'."

Work on the Kids Club, teen lounge and lab is likely to be completed in the next two weeks.

"You can give your child a new experience every month," Buckmaster said of the Y's long list of classes. "Every time we add something, new dominoes fall."

In November 2021, work began on a 15,000-square-foot expansion that includes two dance studios, an outdoor sensory courtyard and a new gymnastics center. The former gymnastics center is now an indoor turf fitness area, a former multipurpose gym was transformed into a cycling studio, the old cycling studio became a boxing gym, and an old dance studio was turned into a family gym complete with a mini basketball court and lowered hoops.

With the additions, the Y was able to add an EGYM to the upstairs workout area. First introduced at the Y's new Schererville location last December, EGYM equipment records each user's fitness data. After a 20- to 30-minute orientation, Y members receive a wristband that tracks the data; users touch the bracelet to the machine and receive a personalized workout. The Hub machine analyzes users strength, flexibility, metabolism, height, weight and fitness goals.

"It takes all of the guesswork out of the settings," Schaffenberger said. Users can also track their progress using the Crossroads YMCA app.

"This is the great equalizer," Buckmaster said. "Even people with less experience can use it and don't have to remember all the form and functions or worry about injuries."

Just two weeks after installing the equipment, more than 250 Southlake members completed the EGYM orientation.

"We are extremely excited to be able to continue to add value (to the YMCA), to make Lake County a healthier place," Buckmaster said.

