Mayor Land announces new chief of staff for Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be replacing Greg Falkowski as the city's chief of staff.

Mayor Peter Land made the announcement during a Wednesday morning Board of Public Works meeting. In a city news release, Land said Schlueter's experience in the planning department makes him "a perfect fit" for the chief of staff position.

Falkowski joined the city in 2014 as director of the Planning and Zoning Department. He became chief of staff under former Mayor David Uran in 2015.

Falkowski's departure comes as he joins the the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, where he will be the chief operating officer. Falkowski will reunite with Uran, who was hired as the president and CEO of the SSCVA in the spring.

“The most enjoyable part of working for the city of Crown Point was every employee, board member and council person had the best interests of the community in mind — they come in every day striving to make the community a better place to live, work and play,” Falkowski said in the city news release. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to work in the city and with each employee. Mayor Land has an excellent team behind him and will continue the positive momentum and progress in the city.”

Schlueter has been a Crown Point resident for 25 years. He became the planning administrator in 2015 and has served on the city’s Plan Commission and Redevelopment Commission. During his tenure with the city, Schlueter has updated zoning and subdivision codes to industry standards, overseen an update to the city’s comprehensive plan and assisted the Plan Commission with creating design guidelines for business corridors within the city.

Schlueter is currently the executive secretary for the Plan Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Tree Board. He also is a member of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and the Downtown Beverage License Review Committee.

“The city’s leadership has always worked well together promoting a sense of team. I plan to continue that legacy by supporting our employees and helping provide quality city services to the residents of Crown Point,” Schlueter said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Land and all the department heads to continue the progress and responsible growth the city has seen over the years.”

In the news release, Land reflected on Falkowski's time with the city.

“When I took the helm of the mayor’s office two months ago, Greg was an immense help. His knowledge on development in and around Crown Point has proven invaluable during this transition period,” Land said.

Throughout his seven years as chief of staff, Falkowski was a key player in the planning and implementation of several major projects, including the 109th Avenue Transportation and Safety Improvement Project, Bulldog Park, Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park, the Cal Ripken hitting barn and turf field improvements, downtown parking improvement and pedestrian safety work, the ongoing Sauerman Woods Park Drainage Improvement Project and the Veterans Memorial Trail.

Land said the selection process for the new planning administrator has begun and that he expects the position to be filled within the next few weeks.