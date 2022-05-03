 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor Uran leads his last City Council meeting

  • Updated
Tourism agency hires Crown Point Mayor David Uran as next president and CEO

Mayor David Uran lead his last City Council meeting, Monday night. Uran has been hired as the CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

CROWN POINT — It has been "a helluva a ride" leading Crown Point for the past 14-and-a-half years Mayor David Uran said during his last City Council meeting Monday night. 

All seven council members shared their appreciation for Uran, who will be beginning a new role as CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority on June 6. 

"It has been a pleasure and an honor to sit up here and chair the meetings. I wish the council nothing but the best," Uran said.

Uran was elected to four terms as mayor of Crown Point, winning in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Funded largely by hotel taxes, the SSCVA works to promote tourism and attract visitors, sports tournaments, conventions, conferences and special events to Indiana's second-biggest county.

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, said Uran made a "decades-worth" of improvements to the city.

"I am thrilled for you to be moving on to something that is so much in your wheelhouse," Sauerman said. "I love when people are working in jobs that really fit them and this has been a good fit, but I think this next phase of your life is going to be really excellent."

Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2, said Uran "has made Crown Point a better place to live for everyone."

