Mayor Uran leads his last City Council meeting

CROWN POINT — It has been "a helluva a ride" leading Crown Point for the past 14-and-a-half years Mayor David Uran said during his last City Council meeting Monday night.
All seven council members shared their appreciation for Uran, who will be beginning a new role as CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority on June 6.
"It has been a pleasure and an honor to sit up here and chair the meetings. I wish the council nothing but the best," Uran said.
Uran was elected to four terms as mayor of Crown Point, winning in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Funded largely by hotel taxes, the SSCVA works to promote tourism and attract visitors, sports tournaments, conventions, conferences and special events to Indiana's second-biggest county.
Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, said Uran made a "decades-worth" of improvements to the city.
"I am thrilled for you to be moving on to something that is so much in your wheelhouse," Sauerman said. "I love when people are working in jobs that really fit them and this has been a good fit, but I think this next phase of your life is going to be really excellent."
Vacant land bordered by Iowa Street to the east, Interstate 65 to the west, East 137th Avenue to the south and ending just south of 129th Avenue to the north will be the location of an e-commerce building.
Businesses line the corridor on Broadway between 101st and 109th Avenues in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Businesses line the corridor on Broadway between 101st and 109th Avenues in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Parking lot between the Crown Point City Hall and the Crown Point Public Library
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
A new Franciscan Health facility is under construction on the eastside of I-65 just south of U.S. 231.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Sauerman Woods Park
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
New businesses are springing up near Broadway and Summit Street in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
A new Franciscan Health facility is under construction on the eastside of I-65 just south of U.S. 231.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
The intersection of 109th Avenue and Broadway in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Sauerman Woods Park
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Sauerman Woods Park
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Sauerman Woods Park
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Businesses line the corridor on Broadway between 101st and 109th Avenues in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
The intersection of 109th Avenue and Broadway in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Vacant land bordered by Iowa Street to the east, Interstate 65 to the west, East 137th Avenue to the south and ending just south of 129th Avenue to the north will be the location of an e-commerce building.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Businesses line the corridor on Broadway between 101st and 109th Avenues in Crown Point. Now that 109th has reopened, the city can attract even more development.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
New businesses are springing up near Broadway and Summit Street in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Progress - Crown Point
Parking lot between the Crown Point City Hall and the Crown Point Public Library