McDonald's plan moves forward on the east side of Crown Point

The McDonalds is part of a larger development planned for the south side of 109th Avenue, near I-65.
CROWN POINT — McDonald's is looking to open a restaurant at the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue.
The proposed restaurant would have a double drive-thru, 48 parking spots and a patio area. The Crown Point Plan Commission unanimously approved site development for the project during a meeting last week.
The current design shows a building with dark wood framing and brick siding topped with metal.
Dan Olson of Watermark Engineering Resources said the goal is to begin construction "as soon as possible" this fall. The McDonald's is
part of a larger development planned for the south side of 109th Avenue, near Interstate 65.
I-65 Partners LLC is in the process of developing a Texas Roadhouse and a TownePlace Suites hotel near the McDonald's site. Other businesses may be added to the area in the future.
During an April Plan Commission meeting, Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., representing I-65 Partners, said all three businesses will help serve families and athletes visiting the nearby Crown Point Sportsplex.
The development area will have ample sidewalks connecting the businesses to ensure accessibility. Olson said the McDonald's will also include a bike rack in the northwest corner.
“This is great layout for McDonald's and a great location for McDonald's," Olson said.
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
Charlotte Stone, 3, came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
