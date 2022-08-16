McDonald's plan moves forward on the east side of Crown Point

CROWN POINT — McDonald's is looking to open a restaurant at the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue.

The proposed restaurant would have a double drive-thru, 48 parking spots and a patio area. The Crown Point Plan Commission unanimously approved site development for the project during a meeting last week.

The current design shows a building with dark wood framing and brick siding topped with metal.

Dan Olson of Watermark Engineering Resources said the goal is to begin construction "as soon as possible" this fall. The McDonald's is part of a larger development planned for the south side of 109th Avenue, near Interstate 65.

I-65 Partners LLC is in the process of developing a Texas Roadhouse and a TownePlace Suites hotel near the McDonald's site. Other businesses may be added to the area in the future.

During an April Plan Commission meeting, Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., representing I-65 Partners, said all three businesses will help serve families and athletes visiting the nearby Crown Point Sportsplex.

The development area will have ample sidewalks connecting the businesses to ensure accessibility. Olson said the McDonald's will also include a bike rack in the northwest corner.

“This is great layout for McDonald's and a great location for McDonald's," Olson said.