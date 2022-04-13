McDonald's, Texas Roadhouse, new hotel could be coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A developer is looking to bring a McDonald's, Texas Roadhouse and hotel to Crown Point.

Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., representing I-65 Partners, LLC, presented the project to the Crown Point Plan Commission during a Monday night study session. The development would sit on the south side of 109th Avenue, near I-65.

The entire area is about 16 acres, and while developers only have three businesses planned for the land now, Ban said more will likely be added in the future.

Just a short drive from the Crown Point Sportsplex, the development area will cater to families, especially those visiting Crown Point for one of the many tournaments hosted at the sporting facility.

When the Sportsplex first opened in 2011, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said his goal was to make the city a "sports tourism destination." Ban said both the owners of the Texas Roadhouse and the hotel were "excited" about the area because of all the sporting events Crown Point offers.

"Texas Roadhouse's customer base is really driven by serving families," Ban explained. "One works with the other: The reason the restaurant is going there is because the hotel is going there and the reason the hotel is going there is because the restaurant is going there.”

Ban's plan included the creation of a public road that would travel along the south side of the property. Called "109th Place," the road would connect to Delaware Parkway and end in a roundabout in front of the Texas Roadhouse and the hotel.

The proposed McDonald's would have two drive-thru lanes and would sit at the corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th. The Texas Roadhouse and the hotel would be located on the east side of the property, closer to I-65. Current designs show the Texas Roadhouse being over 8,000 square feet.

The TownePlace Suites proposed for the land south of the Texas Roadhouse would be Crown Point's second modern hotel. Last summer a $12 million Hampton Inn opened at 10850 Delaware Parkway.

Owned by Marriot, the TownePlace Suites would consist of 112 spacious units.

Because the development project will cater to families visiting for sporting events, having a sidewalk connecting the businesses is important, Ban said.

The developers are also considering using a patch of land south of the hotel as a sort of "warm-up area" for young athletes to practice and recreate, Ban said. Though, the developers have also discussed using the land as a park.

“Your creativity on this difficult property is admirable," Commissioner Laura Sauerman said.

