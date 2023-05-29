Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — Men and women who return from military duty may still be waging an inner battle.

“Many of our soldiers are struggling for peace,” Angela Tucker said.

Tucker, keynote speaker at the Memorial Day service in Crown Point, serves as suicide prevention coordinator at the Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Clinic.

She asked those who came Monday to remember veterans who died serving their country, but to also keep in mind many veterans who return to then die by their own hand.

“There are 1,800 suicides per day nationally," she said. "More die from suicide that from war."

Tucker said the VA Clinic, which offers suicide prevention among its services, was greatly helped by a law passed in February. It provides free emergency medical care and 30 days free follow-up care to veterans who find themselves in suicide crisis.

She asked the audience to pass along to three people the number of the suicide crisis line: dial 988, then press 1.

“The invisible scars run deep. Veterans who return can feel like lost sheep,” Tucker said.

The service at historic Maplewood Cemetery, under a clear blue sky and high temperatures, included several speakers, veterans, and local and state officials. It began with a parade from Joliet Street to the cemetery entrance. Boy and Girl Scouts and the Crown Point High School Royal Regiment band were among the participants.

Opening remarks at the service were made by American Legion Post 20 Commander Kevin Dvorak.

He spoke of the history of Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, after the Civil War. The holiday has continued to be a day to use flags and flowers to honor the graves of those who paid a personal price for us and our nation.

Dvorak spoke of the partnership shared by the city and the American Legion for more than 100 years.

“We honor all heroes not just on Memorial Day and whether they died in a domestic situation or in a combat zone. It all comes with danger,” he said.

Other speakers included Mayor Pete Land; U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Hammond; and U.S. Rep Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Invocation and the closing prayer was given by Perry McLemore of Southlake Christian Church.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brian Jeffrey of Post 20.

A floral tribute was presented by Gold Star Family Alan and Lana Roach in honor of their son, Alan Jon “A.J.” Roach.

Before the service, Gail Smith of Crown Point was one of dozens of residents who sat in folding chairs or stood waiting for the parade to pass by.

Smith said her dad, who has since died, served in what was called the U.S. Army Corps in World War II, and now her son is serving in the Air Force as a test pilot.

She said she tries to come every year to the parade and service.

“It’s one of those holidays that is humbling," she said. "Just to think that they people gave up their lives to make it better for us.”

After the memorial service, family and friends of Nick Idalski gathered at the cemetery’s eternal light, Heroes Are Eternal.

“We come here every year,” Nathan said.

Brothers Nathan and Steve Idalski said their youngest brother was 23 when he was killed June 21, 2005, by sniper fire in Iraq.

Nick had been serving in the Army and was close to returning home.

Friend Matt Dutton of DeMotte said he and Nick “talked each other into serving.”

Dutton said he recalls the last phone conversation with his friend, who told him he was proud to be serving his country and wanted to continue serving:

“He said he was willing to die for his country.”