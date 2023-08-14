Times Staff
*CROWN POINT — The Timothy Grzych Memorial Golf Outing is Aug. 25 at the White Hawk Country Club.
Registration for the outing begins at noon, with a shotgun start to follow at 1 p.m.
This is the fourth year the city has hosted the outing, which is in memory of late Board of Works member Timothy Grzych.
There are three sponsorship levels for the event, including a hole sponsorship, $100; a foursome, $600; and a foursome and hole sponsorship, $700. Foursomes include golf, skins, lunch, dinner and drinks.
All proceeds will benefit the Crown Point Youth Hockey program, hosted at the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at Bulldog Park.
“This outing is another way for us to keep Tim’s memory alive,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “His legacy lives on through our memories, and the impact he continues to have on young athletes.”
The deadline to register is Tuesday To sign up, visit
https://bit.ly/3Qc8y7y.
For more information, call the Entertainment Division of the PACE Department at 219-662-3290.
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version. The golf outing is Aug. 25.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
A spicebush swallowtail butterfly is the subject of a photograph Mary Ann Pals, Artist in Residence at the Indiana Dunes, is taking.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Eric Micco, a medical student at Indiana University Northwest, demonstrates how to stop the bleeding for a severe wound Tuesday at Gary's National Night Out at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Michael Jackson impersonator Ed Hollis, center, performs "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" with dancers Eric Nowicki, left, and Jordan Burns at Gary's National Night Out Tuesday at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski
Dr. Michael McGee, founder of POP on Youth Violence, speaks to a crowd Tuesday at Gary police's National Night Out at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Ashley Williams, left, and Sarah Aurelio check out one of the new electric busses at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
With the help of Rich Knebel and Olivia Duensing, "Jessie" gave birth to a baby calf Tuesday at the Lake County Fair.
John J Watkins
"Jessie" gave birth to a baby calf Tuesday at the Lake County Fair. This picture was taken minutes after the calf was born.
John J Watkins
Seven-year-old Ava Richardson enjoys her ear of corn Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
"Snoop Hoggy Hogg" of the Show-Me Swine Racers leads the pack Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
James Pierzchalski takes a selfie with his daughters Saya, 7, left, and Cora, 5, on the Merry-Go-Round Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Evelyn Martinez, 8, laughs as she competes Thursday in the Lake County Fair Pie Eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gavin Csepiga, 7, is anxious to get started at the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Doug Renfrew is congratulated by his twin daughters Evelyn, left, and Addie , age 7, following his second place finish in the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Adam Craig placed first in the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Don Nagdeman and Elizabeth Woodbury, center, cut the ribbon on renovations at the NWI Parkinson's Inc. grand re-opening.
John J. Watkins, The Times
