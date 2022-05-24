Memorial to Lake County's fallen in World Wars I and II

The city of Crown Point and the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway have entered an agreement granting the FVMP access to Sauerman Woods Park to develop a memorial to those from Lake County who served and died in World Wars I and II, and also victims of the Holocaust.

The memorandum of understanding was approved last week by the Board of Public Works and Safety. Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the agreement will allow the city to maintain its long-standing partnership with the Friends organization while breathing new life into Sauerman Woods Park.

“Relocating the memorial to Sauerman Woods allows the community to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice all year, not just on select holidays,” Uran said in a news release from the FVMP. “This memorial is years in the making, and we look forward to seeing the final product that will pay homage to Lake County veterans, like my grandfather, who answered the call to fight for freedom.”

Mitch Barloga, president of the FVMP, said the memorial will honor the 1,200 fallen soldiers from Lake County who served during the World Wars.

“Keep in mind World War I and World War II are a continuous story,” Barloga said. “We plan to work around the pond, installing memorials for both World Wars and the Holocaust. We also plan to have an installation at the end of the pond with the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We hope to install that piece right away.

The FVMP will be designing the site over the balance of 2022 while a retention pond is being excavated at the park. The organization plans to begin construction of the memorial in 2023 and take several years.

