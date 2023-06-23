CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison and a year of probation on Friday on charges that he molested a 14-year-old.

Joseph R. Eyer, 52, was charged in 2020 with three counts of child molestation, a single count of sexual misconduct and a single count of sexual battery, according to court records.

Charging documents detailed how Eyer, a former deacon, purportedly molested the teen for several years in Gary. Eyer allegedly watched the boy in the shower many times and touched his genitals, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Eyer entered a plea deal in February, which required that he’d plead guilty to sexual battery and register as a sex offender, according to the stipulated plea agreement. The child molestation and misconduct charges were dismissed after Eyer was sentenced, as set forth by the plea agreement.

Eyer’s wife testified ahead of his sentencing and asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to give him a modified sentence because her husband helps her run her business.

“He is a good man doing the best he can,” she told the courtroom.

Prosecutor Tara Villarreal asked the woman if she was aware about what happened (in reference to the purported molestation) and the woman said she was, but she felt that it was exaggerated.

A man from Eyer’s church, who said he works in church security, also testified in support of him ahead of his sentencing. He described Eyer as a good man who always has a smile on his face and said he is not concerned about Eyer being around children at the church.

Eyer’s brother described him as a master manipulator, and said Eyer has a pattern of behaving inappropriately with children.

The man detailed how when they were younger, their parents begged Eyer to stay away from children. He asked Judge Vasquez to give Eyer the maximum sentence because he feels that is the only way his brother will truly understand the consequences of his actions.

“He needs a wake-up call or else he’ll continue living that way,” Eyer’s brother said.

Eyer’s sister reiterated her brother’s testimony that something must be done or his behavior will continue.

“Doesn’t somebody have to stand up and say it’s wrong?” she said.

Michael Campbell, Eyer’s attorney, said his client should receive a modified sentence because he has limited criminal history and is unlikely to reoffend.

Villarreal disagreed with Campbell’s characterization of Eyer. She said Eyer has shown a clear pattern of conduct, and noted that the most disturbing aspect is how he always wants to be around children.

Villarreal said Eyer has not taken full responsibility, and pointed out how in his pre-sentence report Eyer said he doesn’t have a relationship with his brother because “he’s the one who started all this.”

“That’s the defendant’s true character – blaming everyone else,” she said.

She also said the church and Eyer’s wife manipulated the victim in an attempt to get him to recant the allegations.

Before he was sentenced, Eyer apologized for his actions and said he is taking full responsibility for what he’s done. “I don’t make light of it and I don’t try to excuse it,” he told the courtroom.

Eyer’s brother said that he is satisfied with his brother’s sentence, and added that he feels that his brother will finally start to see the repercussions for his actions.