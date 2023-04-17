CROWN POINT — Two motorcycles crashed right outside the city Saturday, leaving two people hospitalized, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The driver of a 2012 Harley-Davidson was trying to turn onto 117th Avenue near Wicker Avenue, the sheriff's department said. A motorcyclist behind him reportedly failed to slow in time and swerved to avoid collision but still struck the side of the Harley.

The Harley fell over, pinning the driver, who suffered a broken leg and other injuries. A female passenger on the Harley reportedly suffered several injuries.

All three were transported to a hospital, where it was determined that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Officers said none of the three was wearing a helmet, causing head injuries.

The department is still investigating the crash.

