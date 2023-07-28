CROWN POINT — The business district located in the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway is continuing to grow with the addition of a new hotel.

The 114-unit TownePlace Suites will be Crown Point's second modern hotel. In July of 2021, Good Hospitality Services completed a $12 million Hampton Inn at 10850 Delaware Parkway.

Good Hospitality is also behind the TownePlace project. Located at 801 E. 109th Ave., the hotel is part of the larger "Beacon Hills Development District." Just a short drive from the Crown Point Sportsplex, the development area caters to traveling families. Earlier this year, a McDonald's was completed just west of the TownePlace Suites and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is scheduled to open at the end of August.

"We all know that Crown Point is a destination location for so many families, for so many reasons," Mayor Pete Land said during a Thursday groundbreaking ceremony held for the TownePlace Suites hotel.

He said people come to the city to see the historic downtown, attend the many events held at Bulldog Park and to participate in youth sports.

"Just a mile down the road we have this 95-acre Sportsplex and let me tell you something, that is packed from January to December," Land said. "There is no offseason."

Jeff Good, president of Good Hospitality Services, said the Hampton Inn has seen "very robust business" over the past two years. The hotel draws families who are attending tournaments at the Sportsplex, people in town for weddings and guests traveling for business.

Because so many families are looking for places to stay in Crown Point, all of the rooms in the TownePlace hotel will have kitchenettes, there will be an indoor pool, an outdoor patio with a fireplace, an oversized lobby where plenty of teams will be able to gather comfortably and greenspace where young athletes can practice.

The goal is to start filling rooms next August; the project will cost about $20 million.

Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., said the Beacon Hill Development District still has room to grow.

The city has approved construction of a Chick-fil-A across the street from the McDonald's. Ban said work on the project will likely begin in the first part of 2024 and be completed that summer.

After the Chick-fil-A is done, Ban estimates there will be three parcels remaining in the Beacon Hill Development District. While no other projects have been finalized, crews are already preparing the remaining property for construction.

"Families, coaches, players, they all need a place to stay and how fantastic is it going to be that not only do we have the Hampton Inn, we will now have this place," Land said.

PHOTOS: Hotel groundbreaking in Crown Point