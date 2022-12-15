New hotel moves forward in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A 112-unit TownePlace Suites hotel is moving forward in Crown Point.

The hotel is part of the Beacon Hills Business District development planned for the south side of 109th Avenue, near Interstate 65. Plans for the business district include a McDonald's, which broke ground in September, and a Texas Roadhouse.

Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., presented a site plan for the hotel during a Monday night Plan Commission meeting. Located at 905 E. 109th Ave., Ban said the hotel will be located on lot five of the Beacons Hills development which consists of about 3.79 acres.

The four-story building will have an indoor pool, a large outdoor patio and 122 parking spaces. The design features "grey-toned modern architecture," and every room will include kitchenette, Ban said.

“This has been designed to accommodate the extended stay business traveler and families supporting the local facilities and events held by the city throughout the year," Ban told the commission.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan.

When the Beacon Hill Business District first came before the Plan Commission in April, Ban said the developers were "excited" about the area because of all the sporting events Crown Point offers.

"Texas Roadhouse's customer base is really driven by serving families," Ban explained. "One works with the other: the reason the restaurant is going there is because the hotel is going there and the reason the hotel is going there is because the restaurant is going there.”

The TownePlace Suites will join the $12 million Hampton Inn that opened at 10850 Delaware Parkway in July 2021, becoming Crown Point's first modern hotel.

In November, the Plan Commission held a workshop for a Holiday Inn Express Hotel proposed for 125 South Superior Drive. Developed by Shah Lodging Group, the project will ultimately include three buildings, two hotels and a commercial retail center. If approved, the Holiday Inn and the retail center would be built first and the second hotel would be developed at a later date.

According to current plans, the Holiday Inn would consist of five stories, 110 rooms, 118 parking spaces and at least five employees. The second hotel would also be five stories and would have 96 rooms, 105 parking spaces and at least five employees.

South Superior Drive stretches south from 109th Avenue just west of Broadway, behind Speedway and Dunkin'. The Prairie View subdivision is to the west, and the sportsplex is west of that.

Gallery: 140-foot flagpole installed in roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65 140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65