New pastor takes helm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A new senior pastor has taken the helm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point.

The church at 250 S. Indiana Avenue that dates back more than 150 years installed Rev. Hal Toenjes as senior pastor at a special service.

Rev. Dr. Dan Brege, president of the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church —Missouri Synod, presided over the service.

“Trinity is a lively place,” Toenjes said. “I’m looking forward to being part of a church and school family that together look up to Jesus, our Good Shepherd, for strength and life and also look out to our community with words and actions of love and service.”

Trinity Lutheran Church was founded in 1868 with a congregation of 20 Crown Point residents. It was originally named The German Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trinity Congregation.

The current church building was dedicated in 1958. The school and Christian Life Center followed in 1976 with Gov. Otis R. Bowen speaking at the dedication of an addition that included a gymnasium, library, 10 classrooms, cafeteria, kitchen and offices.

The church now has more than 1,000 baptized members and more than 240 students at its grade school.

“God calls us into a relationship with him through faith in his son Jesus Christ,” Toenjes said. “We have relationships with each other as church and school families. We have relationships with the Crown Point and Northwest Indiana communities. My priorities are to strengthen and expand all of these relationships as God provides the opportunities.”

He relocated from Bakersfield, California, where he served as pastor at the Lutheran Church of Prayer. He's also served at churches in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Genoa, Illinois, and as a missionary in Namibia.

“The challenges the Christian Church faces today are primarily spiritual and really haven’t changed in 2,000 years. Jesus said, ‘In this world, you will have trouble, but take heart for I have overcome the world,'" Toenjes said.

"The troubles we face are within each one of us as sinners—as well as in our society at large — and show up in our priorities, our busy-ness, and our care for one another or lack thereof. The answers to those troubles are found in Christ, in our relationship with him, and in our loving service to one another. We respond to challenges by maintaining a consistent witness to the truth that is ours in scripture where we hear of the truth who is Jesus Christ.”