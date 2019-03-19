CROWN POINT — A new community is being proposed for the city.
Walkerton Park would consist of 228 townhome units located south of the Hamilton Square subdivision and east of Pentwater Estates near Interstate 65 in Crown Point. The 35-acre area is currently being used for farming.
Joe Lenehan, land development manager for Olthof Homes, presented the project during a recent workshop session before the city's Plan Commission.
The home site would include “farmhouse style” six-unit buildings that feature shed roofs on porches, cultured stone and vertical siding with bump-outs. Each unit would have a courtyard with a garage.
The floor plans of the multi-family homes are still being worked on by the architects.
The primary marketing access will be placed along Rhode Island Street.
Walkerton Park will include single loaded streets, an open pond with a fountain, multiple pocket parks, a dog park and an amenity building with a fitness center and picnic patio for entertainment – all of which would “appeal to millennials,” Lenehan said.
The proposed community impressed the board.
Plan Commission member Chad Jeffries said the project was well thought out, adding that he particularly liked the proposed idea of the enhancing the sides of homes that would be more visible from the road.
“I like the new fresh look that you are putting on the buildings,” Jeffries said. “It’s a great location, too.”
Lenehan said petitioners would like to rezone the area as the property is currently zoned R1. He is proposing a PUD ordinance, which would allow more “flexibility” for home evaluations, commitments on amenities and detailed site plans.
Lenehan will return to the city’s Plan Commission in May with additional detailed plans and renderings.