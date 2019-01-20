CROWN POINT — Bulldog Park’s new ice rink has already stirred up a large tourism buzz in, attracting thousands to the $10 million recreational facility. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the city.
The city will continue to undergo major construction heading into the year, including a new City Hall and Police Department and updates to downtown's pedestrian crossings.
New City Hall and Police Department
The seven-acre lot that was once home to the Lake County Greenhouse will soon be turned into a 44,000-square-foot building for Crown Point’s City Hall and Police Department.
City Hall will house the City Council chamber, mayor's office, clerk-treasurer's office, Planning and Building Department, City Court and chambers.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said today’s current City Hall, built in the 1950s, is not effective in terms of space, energy costs and federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compatibility.
“When you have large attendance at meetings, it can get really tight. This is an opportunity to consolidate all those facets of everyday use for betterment of everyone,” Uran said.
The city plans to open up spaces in current City Hall and Civic Center for private use, which Uran said is the better option long term, bringing in new revenue and attracting private businesses to be more involved with downtown life.
The public safety facility portion of the new building will be about 24,000 square feet and include police administration, a patrol room with roll-call room, investigative offices and an evidence room.
“Our city is growing. Public safety is made up of 46 officers and the current building’s blueprint was only built for 23,” Uran said. “The investigations side is small and they have limited space to interact with community members, like domestic violence survivors, who need privacy and space. That part alone is the No. 1 reason why this is happening.”
Uran said the dual building may cost $11 to $12 million, but an official price has not been set yet as the city is in the early stages of the planning process.
“We are still looking over all the budgets and making sure that current situations and services we are providing to the people are priority first,” Uran said, adding that he is working to finalize a public report for the City Council that outlines the construction and costs of the future building and its impact over the next five years.
“You have to make sure you do it the right way," Uran said.
The goal is to begin construction later this summer.
Pedestrian safety improvements
The city has begun using a state Community Crossings Grant to add bump outs and handicapped accessibility ramps to the downtown square.
Uran said Phase 1 of improvements are complete as the interior surrounding the Lake County Courthouse now includes bump outs. These curb extensions reduce crossing distances while improving visibility of pedestrians to traffic. The city is currently working on adding additional bump outs to the outer portion of the downtown square.
These additions come after a 75-year-old Highland woman was struck and killed in November while crossing the intersection at Main and Clark streets going eastbound.
Phase 2 of pedestrian improvements will continue into next year. This includes replacing and expanding sidewalks and completing ADA compliance requirements for all of downtown.
The grants also allow Crown Point to repair and replace up to 10 miles of road a year, Uran said. Previously, the city was only able to update up to three miles.
Where to park
Parking concerns are dwindling down around downtown Crown Point as the city finished installing new signage that points drivers to available spots.
A study by Ben Waisnora, an intern from Valparaiso University in the city's Planning Department, found there are more than 1,300 parking spaces within a one-block radius of the square.
"We wanted to make sure the next move was to let community members know where they are at," Uran said of the more than 680 public parking spaces. “So far, the new signs have done very well."
Aside from downtown development, the city's construction of 109th Avenue's expansion continues. Widening of the road and upgrading the utilities as well as extending Delaware Parkway north to 107th and 105th avenues started late last year.