NIPSCO has restored power to thousands of homes after a mass outage in the Crown Point area

CROWN POINT — NIPSCO is investigating an outage that left thousands without power in the Crown Point area Wednesday afternoon.

The outage was first reported around 4 p.m., NIPSCO Spokesperson Joshauna Nash said. According to the NIPSCO power outage map, at about 4:30 p.m. 3,062 customers were without power in the 46307 postal code, which encompasses Crown Point, Winfield and much of Center Township.

By about 6 p.m., NIPSCO crews were able to restore power to all impacted customers. Nash said NIPSCO crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outage.