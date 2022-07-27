 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

NIPSCO has restored power to thousands of homes after a mass outage in the Crown Point area

NIPSCO stock

Over 3,000 customers were impacted by a NIPSCO power outage in the Crown Point area, Wednesday afternoon. 

CROWN POINT — NIPSCO is investigating an outage that left thousands without power in the Crown Point area Wednesday afternoon. 

The outage was first reported around 4 p.m., NIPSCO Spokesperson Joshauna Nash said. According to the NIPSCO power outage map, at about 4:30 p.m. 3,062 customers were without power in the 46307 postal code, which encompasses Crown Point, Winfield and much of Center Township. 

By about 6 p.m., NIPSCO crews were able to restore power to all impacted customers. Nash said NIPSCO crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outage. 

