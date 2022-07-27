NIPSCO has restored power to thousands of homes after a mass outage in the Crown Point area

Over 3,000 customers were impacted by a NIPSCO power outage in the Crown Point area, Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, file, The Times
CROWN POINT — NIPSCO is investigating an outage that left thousands without power in the Crown Point area Wednesday afternoon.
The outage was first reported around 4 p.m., NIPSCO Spokesperson Joshauna Nash said. According to the
NIPSCO power outage map, at about 4:30 p.m. 3,062 customers were without power in the 46307 postal code, which encompasses Crown Point, Winfield and much of Center Township.
By about 6 p.m., NIPSCO crews were able to restore power to all impacted customers. Nash said NIPSCO crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outage.
PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
Charlotte Stone, 3, came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
