CROWN POINT — Charles Xavier vs. Magneto. The Justice League vs. The Legion of Doom. Wolverine saying bub.

Some things just have staying power.

The NWI Comic-Con has proven as reliable as new X-Men and Batman titles on comic book store shelves.

Northwest Indiana's comic book and pop culture convention will return for the ninth year Feb. 11. It's coming back to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point for the second-straight year after outgrowing its longtime space in Halls of St. George in Schererville.

NWI Comic-Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Industrial Building at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

"We were apprehensive to change venues, but it went fantastic last year," NWI Comic-Con’s founder and showrunner Brian Grabinski said. "The very first NWI Comic-Con was at Villa Cesare in Schererville, but 1,000 people turned out, and we realized we needed to move somewhere bigger. It grew at St. George until we outgrew that space. The parking lot would overflow to the church next door. It was kind of a bad situation."

Thousands typically gather for the convention, a major gathering of Northwest Indiana's creative and fandom communities. Artists, cosplayers, collectors and fans convene at the event.

"I would say the movies have helped drive the popularity of comics," he said. "Comic books, both Marvel and DC, have grown in popularity in pop culture."

The attendance jumped from around 3,000 a year in Schererville to 4,000 at the larger location at the fairgrounds last year.

"The vendors and exhibits had more space," Grabinski said. "Everyone seemed pretty happy. I'm not going to say the parking is infinite at the fairgrounds, but there's a lot of it."

Vendors will sell comic art, anime, board games, video games and, of course, boxes and boxes of comic books. Grabinski frequented conventions like Wizard World and C2E2 for years before starting his own comic book convention.

"Our goal was to have a family-friendly, affordable convention, and we've stayed true to that," he said. "I think through our fan base and word of mouth, it's gotten bigger every year."

New artists this year will include Dr. Christina Blanch, Gene Ha and Maria “Wolf” Lopez. Local artists include Cory Hamscher, Gavin Smith, Stuart Sayger, Art Baltazar, Dan Dougherty, Frank Fosco, Hilary Barta, Jim Terry, Tim Seeley and Tony Moy.

Expect to see tons of cosplayers out in creative costumes like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Thor, Joker and countless other Marvel and DC characters, as well as other figures from anime and pop culture.

This year, NWI Comic-Con will feature two different cosplay contests, picking the best consumers on display. The cosplay contest judges evaluating the elaborate set-ups fans meticulously assembled for hours include Jenny Prado, James Wulfgar, Timothy R. Harrison, Jen Greely, Chris “Papa Bear” English and Laird Cullen Dracmor.

"It's mindblowing how good some of the outfits are," he said. "Last year, there were great Mandalorian, Spider-Man and Harley Quinn costumes. There was an eight-foot-tall Rhino that was a cross between the comics and the robotic version in the movies. There was a group of Spider-Men from the multiverse who walked around together and posed for photos as a group, just like from the movie."

Food vendors this year include Tavern on Main Craft Bar and Eatery, Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters, The Roaming Wedge and Smugglers Coffee, which will have a special coffee blend for the occasion. New food vendors include Geeky Goodies Bakery and Confections, Liquid Thoughts Natural Sodas and Tonics and Sugarbutter Bakery.

NWI Comic-Con will have more than 100 exhibitors, including Blacky Cat Creations, Chris Guzman, Qetza Art, Abbots Hollow Studios, Serpent & Flame Candle Co., Dead Girl Decor, Guerrilla Publishing, Jotham and Georgia’s Rabbit Hole of Research, and Happy Day Comics from Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

New vendors this year include Army Veteran Collectibles, That Quirky Couple, Undead Wood Designs, Canal Woodturning, Whimsical WANDerings by Jessica, Aszeria Props, Hz Customs, Iggy’s Comics & Cards, Miniworld Entertainment, Berndt Comics & Collectibles, Comic Wreck, Aeonian Dawn, Nate Michaels Art, Rafael Nieves, James Tampa, R.J. Arlen, Rob Hogan, Amy Regutti Art, Code Ninjas, Caleb King, Chuck Satterlee with Defective Comix, Andy Shaggy Korty, Anthony Cleveland and Frankee White.

It takes about six months of planning, organizing and lining up exhibitors and vendors to put it all together. They have to find sponsors and fill swag bags with free comics.

But it's all worth it in the end, Grabinski said.

"Nothing beats seeing the smile on the kids' face when he picks up that first comic book," he said. "I love seeing that reaction. I've been going to these for years, and I personally love meeting new artists and looking through old comics."

This year's sponsors include Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza, Blockhead Beerworks, Crown Point Toys & Collectibles, Tavern on Main Craft Bar and Eatery, Sure Fire Tattoos Crown Point, Mascot Hall of Fame, Jethroe Smith D.D.S & Sandy, Simko Signs, Berndt Comics, Geeks A Gogo, LSDA-Locksmith Dealers of America and VIZ Media.

It's $12 at the door and free for children under 11.

For more information, visit nwi-comic-con.com, email nwicomiccon@gmail.com or find NWI Comic-Con on Facebook or Instagram.

