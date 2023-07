CROWN POINT — Northwest Indiana Community Action, a Crown Point social services nonprofit, and Housing Opportunities, a Valparaiso housing nonprofit, have officially joined forces, according to a news release announcing their merger on Wednesday.

Housing Opportunities aims to mediate the housing crisis by providing emergency shelter, affordable housing and other resources to people in need in LaPorte and Porter counties. The organization owns and rents out hundreds of apartments at lower rates for qualifying applicants.

Northwest Indiana Community Action operates as a housing authority for the areas of Northwest Indiana that don’t fall under one. The group primarily serves as the designated community action organization for the region. It also operates as the area’s agency on aging and manages the Women, Infant and Children programs throughout the Region.

NWICA CEO and President Jennifer Trowbridge said that the inspiration for the merger came after a community survey, which showed that Region citizens’ biggest concerns were housing and transportation, according to previous reporting from The Times.

She said after that realization she and Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill put their heads together to figure out how their organizations could come together and work for the betterment of the greater NWI community.

Neither Trowbridge nor Stanfill were immediately available for comment.

The two organizations entered an exploratory agreement to merge in March, but the groups couldn’t officially join forces until the boards of the respective groups had voted, previous Times reporting stated.

“By joining forces with HO, our donors and employees will make a greater impact, ensuring access to safe and stable housing while promoting self-sufficiency and well-being,” Trowbridge said in an emailed news release.

“This merger empowers us to expand our outreach, working together to address homelessness comprehensively and tackle the underlying causes that contribute to financial instability," the release stated.

