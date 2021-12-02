Old Trinity Lutheran Church deemed structurally sound

Concerns were raised last spring when a property inspection report completed by the city's building inspector, Brad Wentz, showed the building was in violation of various city and state ordinances.

The church foundation has been working on emptying the building and improving the exterior, Bryan said. Now that the building has been evaluated by a structural engineer, Bryan said the church foundation plans to ramp-up efforts and pursue more grants.

"The first thing we'd like to do is get a roof on it because the roof is in bad shape and is leaking," Bryan said.

The church foundation has also "done a better job" keeping neighbors updated on the project's progress, Bryan said. Crown Point Mayor David Uran said he supported the ongoing revitalization efforts.

"You guys have made tremendous strides on the appearance of the outside of the building," Uran said. "We're happy with the fact that you guys are going to move forward to continue with the best of your ability to add to the value of that neighborhood."