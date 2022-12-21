Only restaurant operators can own downtown historic liquor licenses, Crown Point City Council says

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council has decided that only restaurant operators can hold downtown historic liquor licenses.

Last year, Progressive Dining Group–North Court LLC received a "downtown historic alcohol beverage license." The city established the downtown historic district in 2018 after getting approval from the state. The city has 10 downtown liquor licenses that are awarded by the council. The historic district was created to support small businesses; the downtown licenses are $6,000, far more affordable than buying a traditional three-way liquor license.

Initially, North Court planned on opening a restaurant at 15 N. Court St., but attorney Jared Tauber said the company has since decided to rent the space to another operator. The tenant will be business partners Sasha Vukas, Chris Kounelis and Lazo Alavanja; the trio operates Social 219 in Schererville.

Tauber went to the Crown Point City Council on Dec. 5, requesting permission to allow the tenant to use the license.

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5, said she would "prefer the restaurant have the license, not the LLC."

“Sometimes you don’t know who the LLC is, and I’d like to know who I’m giving the license to,” Drasga said during the Dec. 5 meeting.

During a special council meeting Monday, representatives from Tauber said North Court would be willing to transfer the liquor license to the building tenant.

The council approved a modified agreement, subject to a written commitment stating that the actual operator of restaurant would own the license.

“I think that’s (the license being owned by the operator of the restaurant) the spirit of the historic beverage license, more so than enriching landowners,” Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, said.

