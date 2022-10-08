Operation Combat Bikesaver expands to larger headquarters, other states

CROWN POINT — Veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq gather every Sunday in a garage filled with spare parts, tools and custom motorcycles in various stages of assembly.

Rock blares in the background as they turn wrenches, wire electric lines, tighten bolts, rev engines and talk shop.

They come to build their own bikes from spare and recycled parts ranging from the rusty to glistening chrome. They come to connect. They come for a sense of camaraderie they haven’t experienced since they left the uniform.

Operation Combat Bikesaver Chairman and President Jason Zaideman describes it as “hot rod therapy.” It aims to combat veteran post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, depression, homelessness and suicide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 17.7 veterans commit suicide a day, and studies have suggested that number could be significantly higher.

Zaideman founded the unique veterans service group targeting younger veterans of more recent wars in a shed outside his Cedar Lake home where he hand-built his first motorcycle, a dramatic-looking chopper with a spiderweb, skull, wide handlebars and a specialized “Cray Z” license plate. The nonprofit will celebrate its seventh anniversary in a few weeks.

Operation Combat Bikesaver, whose tagline is “veterans restoring veterans,” long occupied a cramp cinderblock garage on a cluttered gravel lot just north of Lemon Lake County Park in Cedar Lake. But it recently moved to much more spacious digs at 1670 E. North St. in Crown Point. It now has seven times as much space after opening in a business park, which Zaideman said will allow it to greatly expand its services, such as by offering veterans classes on woodworking and art.

Operation Combat Bikesaver also has grown across the country, operating chapters in Alabama, California and soon Hawaii. The volunteer-run nonprofit hopes to establish more chapters but wants to maintain strict quality control, to ensure, for example, that the outposts are always open for shop day on Sunday so that veterans in crisis can always show up and will never be turned away.

The veterans service group took off after being featured on Mike Rowe’s “Returning the Favor” show on Facebook a few years ago. It got tens of thousands of new followers on social media, hundreds of T-shirt orders and calls from people all around the country. Donations have since flooded in, including tools and parts the veterans use to craft their own custom motorcycles.

It also offers other services, including financial assistance to members who might be struggling, help with filling out Veterans Affairs paperwork and group therapy sessions where members can talk it out. It’s trained participants how to be mechanics, even helping some land jobs in that field.

Operation Combat Bikesaver offers an alternative to traditional veterans service groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion, which cater to older veterans.

“This isn’t sitting in a bar and drinking,” Zaideman said. “This is working in your garage and making something, sharing a mission with your fellow veterans.”

Zaideman, whose father served as a Marine during the Vietnam War, followed him into the military and served for eight years as an Army engineer at Fort Riley in Arizona. He realized the therapeutic potential of making motorcycles after his discharge when working on his bike and losing track of time.

“You get lost in your own world,” he said. “You lose track of time and forget about everything.”

At Operation Combat Bikesaver, veterans work together on community builds before building their own bikes and help each other out with their projects. They can relate to one another in ways they often can’t relate to civilians. Many miss such intense bonds after leaving the service.

“Veterans return home and find there’s nothing like what they had in the service,” Zaideman said. “They can talk to each other and understand each other here. They can say whatever’s on their mind and be open with each other here. We’re all brothers, brothers and sisters here.”

The nonprofit is an approved veterans program through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and has been the subject of an ongoing Indiana University study on the positive outcomes it’s steered veterans toward. It served an estimated 1,869 veterans a year between 2015 and 2021 when open two days a week. It eventually would like to offer services 24/7.

Operation Combat Bikesaver is now looking to equip its new space, such as by building out a garage for working on cars. They are planning to expand their services to include skills like woodworking now that they have the space to broaden their appeal to veterans who might not be into motorcycles.

“We’re open to all veterans,” Director of Public Relations Andrew Hasty said. “Anyone from any branch of the service is welcome. They just need to come in. They’re always welcome here.“

It’s working on raising funds to renovate and update the space such as by auctioning off a 2012 Custom EVO Hardtail motorcycle a Navy veteran donated. It’s also offering support memberships that come with wristbands, dog tags and stickers.

For more information, visit combatbikesaver.org or email info@combatbikesaver.org.