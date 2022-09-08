Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A developer is looking to bring 606 single-family homes to a 265-acre plot of land south of 133rd Avenue and west of Grant Street.

Jeff Ban, principal with the engineering firm DVG Team, and attorney Jim Wieser presented the project during a Tuesday City Council meeting. The developers asked the council to approve a series of ordinances that would annex the land into the city. The council unanimously approved all the ordinances on first reading. The annexations will be on the Oct. 3 council agenda.

Wieser said the development would feature about 400 traditional single-family homes and 200 smaller cottage-style homes. If the annexation is ultimately approved, the land will enter Crown Point with an R-1A zoning, which is intended for lower-density, large lot sizes. Wieser said the developer plans on going before the Board of Zoning Appeals to change the zoning to a Planned Unit Development.

The developer worked with Crown Point's financial consultant, Financial Solutions Group, to compile a fiscal plan for the annexation. Wieser said the plan determined that "the benefits to the community far outweigh the costs." Costs include police and fire department resources and capital improvements, Wieser explained.

The proposed development will have about 2.3 units per acre and the average home cost will be between $390,000 and $500,000.