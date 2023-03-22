CROWN POINT — After adding almost 100 parking spots to the city's downtown last fall, Crown Point is preparing to create over 70 more.

In May of 2021, the city hired American Structurepoint, an engineering consulting firm based in Indianapolis, to conduct a three-part parking study, looking at the east side of downtown, the center and the west side.

Crown Point finished up most of the first phase of the project this fall, adding 33 street parking spots and 64 parking lot spots to the downtown's east side. However, winter weather forced the city to hold off on expanding the parking lot adjacent to the post office.

Located at 128 S. East St., the post office parking lot will go from 88 parking spaces to over 150. Mayor Pete Land said construction is slated to begin in April and should take about four weeks.

During a Wednesday morning meeting, the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids for the parking lot expansion. The project received five bids: Gariup Construction with $679,500, Rieth-Riley Construction Co. with $516,431.02, Austgen Equipment with $577,414, Milestone Contractors North Inc. with $526,339 and Dyer Construction Co Inc. with $529,904.06. The board accepted the bids pending review from the city's legal and engineering departments.

Last summer and fall, the parking lot north of the Crown Point Community Library was expanded from 22 spaces to 60, 16 on-street spots were created in front of the former Super Bowl at 218 S. East St., 17 angled street parking spots were completed in front of the police and fire department, and four spaces were added to the police parking lot, including online exchange and child visitation exchange spots.

Clark Street was also made into a one-way road heading west into the square, and a right-turn lane was added on East Street, heading east on Clark.

During a presentation in March 2022, American Structurepoint emphasized the importance of walkability and wayfinding. To make pedestrian walkways safer, bump outs have been added to the intersections of Main and Clark streets as well as to the east side of East Street, connecting the post office to Parry Court.

Wayfinding signage will be added throughout the downtown. Land said the city even plans on creating an app to help people locate parking spots.

The second and third phases of the project will look to expand parking in the heart of the downtown and west of Bulldog Park.

PHOTOS: Crown Point finishes up phase one of downtown parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion