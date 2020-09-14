Plan commission sends Panda Express developers back to the drawing board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Panda Express representatives will have to literally go back to the drawing board before returning next month to the Plan Commission.

The Plan Commission deferred for 30 days a site development request from Valentino Mancini, project manager and an architect for Panda Express.

Project representatives are seeking the city's approval for a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed for property on Broadway north of 109th Avenue.

Several on the Plan Commission, including planner Dan Rohaley, said he wasn't happy with the architectural changes made following the meeting last month and presented on Monday.

"It still looks like a box," Rohaley said.

City Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, a Plan Commission member, also voiced her concerns.

"I'm disappointed with the architectural changes because they are not as we asked," Sauerman said.

Mancini said he had gone back to the design guidelines to follow Williamsburg style guidelines.

"We looked at all materials and feel all are high quality," Mancini said.