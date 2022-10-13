Plans for Texas Roadhouse move forward as part of greater development project near I-65

CROWN POINT — About a month after Crown Point broke ground on a new McDonald's, plans for a nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant have moved forward.

The restaurants will join a number of developments planned for the Beacon Hill Business District at the 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway intersection.

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point Plan Commission approved a site development plan for the Texas Roadhouse, which will be on the east side of the business district, closer to I-65. The site development plan shows the restaurant being just over 8,000 square feet.

Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team Inc., representing I-65 Partners LLC, said the building will largely consist of masonry, with wood above the entryway awning and on the doors.

Multiple Plan Commission members raised concerns because a revised site development plan was submitted Monday morning. Vice President Dan Rohaley said commissioners did not get the revised plan.

Ban said the changes were small and included moving the Texas Roadhouse sign 5 feet south, adding more sidewalks as requested by the city and striping a no-parking zone for fire department connection.

"If they (the changes to the site development plan) were significant, I would get that, but these are very minor,” Ban said.

Rohaley made a motion to defer action on the development plan for 30 days, but it failed in a 4-3 vote. The commission ultimately approved the plan, although Rohaley abstained.

Ban first presented the Beacon Hill Business District during an April Plan Commission meeting. Current plans include the McDonald's, the Texas Roadhouse and a TownePlace Suites hotel, however Ban said more businesses will likely be added.

The 4,700-square-foot McDonald's is slated to be completed by the end of the year and will feature two drive-thru lanes.

The TownePlace Suites Hotel, owned by Marriott, is proposed for land south of the Texas Roadhouse. Consisting of 112 units, it would be Crown Point's second modern hotel. A $12 million Hampton Inn opened last summer at 10850 Delaware Parkway.

Ban said the hotel's site development plan will likely go to the Plan Commission next month.

During the Plan Commission meeting in April, Ban said the Beacon Hill Business District is designed to cater to families visiting the nearby Crown Point Sportsplex for tournaments.