CROWN POINT — Crown Point Police found a 1-year old child Sunday and spent part of the day working to identify and locate that child's guardian, the department said Sunday morning.

The child was found around 9 a.m. near Jerry Ross Park in the 300 block of West North Street, police said. The department promptly put out a notice via social media and email, alerting the community and asking for help from anyone with information on who the child's guardian might be.

A second notice was distributed around 11 a.m. that the child's guardian had been found.

The department declined to publicly identify the guardian. Police Chief Ryan S. Patrick said the child was examined by paramedics when found and that the department, as it does with all cases involving minors, is working with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

"We are thankful the child was found in a timely manner with no injuries," he said.

Patrick declined to comment further, saying it is an ongoing investigation.

