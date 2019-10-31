CROWN POINT — Two longtime Crown Point residents with public service experience are vying for the job of clerk-treasurer.
Sgt. Dave Benson, a longtime police officer, said he believes the experiences he has gleaned from being a city employee for more than 30 years make him a good fit for the job.
Benson, a Republican, said his first priority would be completing the New World Technology Systems installation at the clerk’s office.
“The New World Technology System has been instituted into most of the city departments, if not all of them, except for the clerk's office. The two parts of the clerk's office it’s already up and running is bookkeeping and also payroll but it's not instituted in billing,” Benson said.
He said updating the office technology also would allow residents to pay bills online, but at a lesser cost than the current system offers.
The Merrillville High School graduate said he would like to see increased efficiency in the office.
Though Benson admitted he’s not sure sure what the current workflow system looks like, he said former Crown Point Clerk Patti Olson has filled him in on some of the changes that might be needed, including implementing internal controls recommended by the State Board of Accounts.
“Revamping these (office policies) and using a more common-sense approach would, I believe, make the office more efficient,” Benson said.
Providing excellent public service is his goal, he said. To do that, Benson said he plans on being there every day and remaining visible in the community.
"People don't realize it, but when one of our citizens has a problem, they usually call the clerk's office,” he said. “That counter there in the clerk's office is the first line of help that a citizen can get.”
When it comes to managing finances, Benson said he has been responsible for maintaining annual budgets as both a training coordinator and firearms instructor with Crown Point police. Additionally, Benson said he helped raise $110,00 for the Crown Point D.A.R.E. program, which is funded through donations.
Former state Rep. Shelli Vandenburgh said her first priority is modernizing the clerk’s office, which includes making online payments more cost-effective, reducing paper use and offering already-licensed contractors in Crown Point a way to renew their licenses online.
In local municipalities, such as St. John, Vandenburgh, a Democrat, said residents are able to pay bills using Apple Pay. Currently, the city charges residents a high fee for paying bills online, something she has experienced first hand, she said.
“In the city of Crown Point, I don't believe that the vendor-negotiated fee has been renegotiated or that maybe other vendors haven't been looked at for a very long time,” she said. “I think that that's just one area where we can try to modernize the customer experience.”
During her seven years in the Legislature, Vandenburgh recalled using a lot of paper. She said she was an advocate for legislators receiving their bills electronically, and she is hoping to offer optional paperless utility bill to Crown Point residents.
Not only would it save taxpayer dollars, she said, she also believes it would allow council members and the mayor to use the electronic format to stay more engaged with their constituents.
In addition to modernizing the office, Vandenburgh said she would host Coffee with the Clerk monthly to maintain open access to residents.
Having served as the director/bookkeeper of the Lake County clerk’s office for 18 years, Vandenburgh said she has the financial experience to serve as clerk.
“I was the director of the Child Support Division for 18 years, and I was also their head bookkeeper for many of those years. Those duties required me to balance out of the office every day, create the daily deposit, balance the monthly reconciliation,” Vandenburgh said. “I was also the point person for State Board of Accounts through all of those years of being audited at the county level.”
As a state representative, she also worked on Indiana’s budget.
The Crown Point High School graduate said it would be an honor to see the people she represents every day.
“This is where I grew up, and where I chose to raise my family. The people here are like family to me. I care about the direction our city is going and the people here immensely.
“When I was a state representative, I spent much of my time in Indianapolis. So, this would be very refreshing to be in my hometown, able to interact on a daily basis with the people that I love and represent."