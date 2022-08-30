Project floors St. Mary School

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School is known for a lot of things, principal Tom Ruiz said. A nice gym was not on that list. Until now.
A small group of donors funded the project to upgrade the floor, and wood panels were installed over the old tile. JMA Architects handled the design, along with Ruiz and the St. Mary pastor Rev. Kevin Huber. JMA did the work.
After the annual Back-to-School Night meeting, parents were invited to see the gym's transformation.
Ruiz had earlier called the students, class by class, to check out the work. Based on their reaction, they were pleased with the results.
Surrounded by the school community, Huber said a special prayer and blessed the new floor Aug. 16.
St. Mary Athletic Director Brad Nieman, and his father, John, who is a woodworker, used the wood from the old bleachers and made crosses of various sizes as keepsakes to remember the project.
Public gets glimpse at work of emergency responders at MAAC event
Walter Bryant, 5, of Valparaiso, tries out the firefighters hose with MAAC trainee David Brasher-Harding, of Hobart, during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative taining facility in Valparaiso.
Steel poles are supporting the Bailly Homestead house for now. Once the building is fully restored, the National Park Service plans to seek a private vendor to reuse the building for lodging or another use.
Doug Drummond, of Crown Point, waits for the start of the Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run near Bulldog Park in Crown Point Sunday morning. Over 70 riders participated riding from Crown Point to Hebron and Lowell supporting Crown Point EMA.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Todd Ravesloot, chief of facilities at Indiana Dunes National Park, stands on the front porch of the house at Bailly Homestead.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall watches the Vikings defense against Hammond Central in the second quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso’s Sammy Ampeliotis (32) intercepts a pass intended for Hammond Central’s Dashawn Woods (3) in the second quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (1) is caught by Valparaiso’s Tyres Morris (15) in the first quarter Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point at Andrean football
Crown Point's J.J. Johnson hands the ball to the referee following his touchdown.
John J. Watkins The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Trey Gibson, far left, reaches forward as he's tackled on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Noah Ehrlich, left, aims for open teammate Jaelen Williams on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart's Nathan Queer reacts after the Brickies recovered a Merrillville fumble on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Hobart football
Hobart fans rally as Merrillville prepares to receive the kickoff on Friday in Hobart.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Andrean football
Crown Point's Micah Jones and JJ Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally
Senior Izzy Gomez poses with school mascot Leo at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally
Casey Parker from the College of Business looks on as Arianna Peterson spins the wheel for some Purdue swag at the Purdue Northwest Welcome Rally on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Groundbreaking for the Silos at Sanders Farm industrial development
Ground has been broken for The Silos at Sanders Farm industrial complex in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Taking advantage of the weather
With summer winding down, a couple row their kayaks on Cedar Lake Monday afternoon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Relaxing on Cedar Lake
Tommy Westbury take a photo of his wife, Jessica, and a carp that she caught at Cedar Lake.
John J. Watkins, The Times
082222-nws-cpfop_2
082222-nws-cpfop_4
Riders head to their motorcycles for the start of the Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run at Bulldog Park in Crown Point Sunday morning.