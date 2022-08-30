 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Project floors St. Mary School

  • 0
Project floors St. Mary School

Rev. Kevin Huber blesses the new floor Aug. 16.

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School is known for a lot of things, principal Tom Ruiz said. A nice gym was not on that list. Until now.

A small group of donors funded the project to upgrade the floor, and wood panels were installed over the old tile. JMA Architects handled the design, along with Ruiz and the St. Mary pastor Rev. Kevin Huber. JMA did the work. 

After the annual Back-to-School Night meeting, parents were invited to see the gym's transformation. 

Project floors St. Mary School

Aubrey Charles and Carly McGoldrick see the new gym floor at St. Mary Catholic Community School for the first time.

Ruiz had earlier called the students, class by class, to check out the work. Based on their reaction, they were pleased with the results.

Surrounded by the school community, Huber said a special prayer and blessed the new floor Aug. 16.

St. Mary Athletic Director Brad Nieman, and his father, John, who is a woodworker, used the wood from the old bleachers and made crosses of various sizes as keepsakes to remember the project.

People are also reading…

Project floors St. Mary School

Athletic Director Brad Nieman and his father, John, receive a load of wood from the old bleachers at St. Mary School.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA races to get Artemis mission back on track after launch postponed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts