Project floors St. Mary School

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School is known for a lot of things, principal Tom Ruiz said. A nice gym was not on that list. Until now.

A small group of donors funded the project to upgrade the floor, and wood panels were installed over the old tile. JMA Architects handled the design, along with Ruiz and the St. Mary pastor Rev. Kevin Huber. JMA did the work.

After the annual Back-to-School Night meeting, parents were invited to see the gym's transformation.

Ruiz had earlier called the students, class by class, to check out the work. Based on their reaction, they were pleased with the results.

Surrounded by the school community, Huber said a special prayer and blessed the new floor Aug. 16.

St. Mary Athletic Director Brad Nieman, and his father, John, who is a woodworker, used the wood from the old bleachers and made crosses of various sizes as keepsakes to remember the project.