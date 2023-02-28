CROWN POINT — Almost 20 years ago, Rhonda Baird found herself at a crossroads.

She was dropping out of grad school — again, and was getting burnt-out, bouncing between activism and academics.

"I decided to go hang out at this permaculture design course that was being offered at IU," Baird recalled. “The first day of the course, I had this kaleidoscope moment where everything in the kaleidoscope shifted and everything made sense."

Maloney said the lessons will be "part education, part hands-on, part community-building." Classes will be held in the Lake County Extension office, 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point, and at a nearby Purdue Forestry property.

Registration for the course closes March 10, participants can register at www.shelteringhills.net/course-registration.

Growing in popularity

Though the actual term "permaculture" was not coined until the 1970s, many of the growing methods included in permaculture were first practiced by Indigenous tribes.

The first North American permaculture design course was taught in the early 1980s, but Baird said the practice remained largely unknown for decades. The rise of the internet and YouTube tutorials have helped permaculture grow in popularity, Baird explained.

"I got to see that transition from, (permaculture) wasn't in the dictionary to it's completely recognized," Baird said. "Now when I write about it, I don't have to keep correcting spellcheck."

During a December visit to the Purdue Forestry land where part of the class will take place, Maloney said permaculture can be hard to define because it is so broad. However, at its core, permaculture is a holistic design science that takes into account humans’ interconnectedness with the environment and one another. Permaculture is also guided by three ethics: earth care, people care and future care.

A good example of permaculture in action is the "Three Sisters" intercropping method. Practiced by multiple Indigenous tribes, Three Sisters agriculture involves planting corn, beans and either squash or pumpkins near each other. The beans contribute nitrogen to the soil, the cornstalks give the beans something to climb and the low-growing squash shades the ground, trapping precipitation and limiting weed growth.

Permaculture is also an inherently social practice. Key elements include working with others and sharing excess harvests.

“If you have this great technology of how to grow food, but you haven't figured out the social aspect, I feel like you are setting yourself up for failure,” said Kathy Sipple of Earth Charter Indiana and 219 GreenConnect.

The course has been recognized by the Permaculture Institute of North America, meaning graduates will be certified permaculture designers. Students will learn about the technical side of regenerative farming, things like how to improve soil health and manage water, as well as the theory that drives permaculture practices. Participants will also work in teams to complete a design project.

Baird said the course can be applied to growing spaces of all sizes — from expansive rural farms to indoor herb gardens.

"It should cover the entire range of experiences," Baird said.

The course will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. March 24, 25, 26, April 15, 16, 29, 30, May 19, 20, 21, June 3, 4, 23 and 24. Participants will be charged on a sliding scale that ranges between $750 and $1,150. If a larger scholarship is needed, participants can email info@shelteringhills.net.

PHOTOS: Extension hopes to create permaculture education space in Crown Point