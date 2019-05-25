CROWN POINT — The sky began to clear and the sun started peeking through just at the right time.
It had been raining just minutes before the line of vehicles left the Lake County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon for the 109th Cobe Cup Cruise.
The annual event commemorates the 1909 Cobe Cup Race, a predecessor of the Indianapolis 500, and now features vintage and contemporary cars and trucks following the original path of the historical Cobe Cup Cruise, which leaves from Crown Point, passes through Cedar Lake and then returns to the fairgrounds.
The precipitation that preceded the cruise wasn’t going to prevent it from running, but it did result in a smaller group participating this year.
“They’re not going to get their babies wet,” said Ray Miranda, of the Regional Streeters Car Club, which hosts the Cobe Cup.
Miranda said there were about 60 vehicles registered for Saturday’s run. There are normally about 130 vehicles when the weather is more cooperative, he said.
Miranda understands why some would want to take a rain check. He said many older vehicles aren’t sealed as well as modern cars, so the weather could cause damage to them.
Although the rain drove some away, there were plenty who decided to “stick it out” to participate in the event that honors the 1909 Cobe Cup, Miranda said.
The event, which was the forerunner to the Indianapolis 500, traveled through Crown Point, Lowell and Cedar Lake.
Those driving in Saturday’s cruise followed a route that was as close to the original course as possible.
Throughout the years, the Cobe Cup Cruise has established a tradition in which the group is led by Model A and Model T cars. In addition to those vehicles, Saturday’s cruise included a wide variety of cars and trucks. Some were antique, but there were also modern vehicles.
As drivers made their way through the route, they often were greeted by spectators waving at them from along the road.
When they returned to the Lake County Fairgrounds, drivers received certificates and checkered flags recognizing their participation.
One of the most coveted pieces people receive from the cruise is the dashboard plaque that’s provided at each of the Cobe Cup events, Miranda said.
There are some who have dozens of them, and the only way to get one is to drive in a Cobe Cup Cruise, Miranda said.
There have been plenty of people who have asked if dashboard plaques could be sent to them when they have been unable to participate in past cruises, but that’s not permitted.
“You gotta earn it,” Miranda said.
As the Regional Streeters wrapped up the Cobe Cup, the group is preparing for another annual event it hosts in Crown Point.
The Regional Streeters 43rd Annual Car Show, which features cars, trucks and motorcycles, takes place June 2 at Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and awards will be distributed at 3 p.m. It costs $20 to show a car, but admission is free for spectators.