Rare, classic cars on display at second Concours show in Crown Point

Larry Michaels of Crete, Ill., had his eyes on a road dragster. The owner of a 1969 Chevelle, Michaels comes to shows “to talk to people about cars. This is a time to enjoy the work that people put in to get these vehicles to the level they once were.”

Not all the vehicles appeared in pristine condition. Cass Casmir, of Hammond, brought a 1941 Ford pickup truck he purchased 20 years ago. He restored the vehicle as a replica of the truck his father Cass used at his Sinclair station at Chicago and Hohman avenues in north Hammond.

The son called the truck an “exact copy” of the vehicle his father used for hauling auto parts. “You don’t have to polish it,” he said. “It’s a tradition.”

Car admirers weren’t all males. Jerilynn Harris, of Crown Point, was pausing at many of the cars. “I just enjoy looking at all these classic cars,” she said. “It’s neat seeing what cars were like in the early days of transportation.”

Leon Simon, of St. John, displayed a 1963 chop-top Volkswagen Beetle. The award-winning car was built by the late John Frak and later restored.

Simon called the restoration a “work of art, to try to preserve what someone local built.”