Rare, classic cars on display at second Concours show in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Hayden Harmon took good care of two nonagenarians this weekend. One is a 1930 Stutz MB Coupe and the other is a 1931 Duesenberg Model J Derham Tourister.
Both vehicles are among the 35 rare and unique cars at the second annual Crown Point Concours Collector Car Show. The three-day show has drawn car enthusiasts and fellow collectors to the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Harmon, a Merrillville resident, came to the show, armed with a dusting cloth for the two classic cars.
“These were very high-class vehicles. Only the rich could afford them,” said Harmon. He said the Duesenberg sold for $18,000 90 years ago and in today’s economy it might sell for $3 million.
Modern for their time,, both vehicles featured power brakes. The Stutz came with a single overhead cam engine; the Duesenberg, a dual overhead cam engine. The Duesenberg also had an altimeter to show how to adjust the carburetor for the car to run better.
A.J. Lair, of Griffith, was stopping by several vehicles. “I just love the different styles out here, from Vipers to Stutzes,” he said.
Among the featured vehicles was the locally owned race car that won the 1951 Indianapolis 500. On loan from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, the vehicle set several firsts, including the first to use disc brakes, the first Indy car to weigh less than 2,000 pounds, and the first car to finish the Indy course in under four hours.
Larry Michaels of Crete, Ill., had his eyes on a road dragster. The owner of a 1969 Chevelle, Michaels comes to shows “to talk to people about cars. This is a time to enjoy the work that people put in to get these vehicles to the level they once were.”
Not all the vehicles appeared in pristine condition. Cass Casmir, of Hammond, brought a 1941 Ford pickup truck he purchased 20 years ago. He restored the vehicle as a replica of the truck his father Cass used at his Sinclair station at Chicago and Hohman avenues in north Hammond.
The son called the truck an “exact copy” of the vehicle his father used for hauling auto parts. “You don’t have to polish it,” he said. “It’s a tradition.”
Car admirers weren’t all males. Jerilynn Harris, of Crown Point, was pausing at many of the cars. “I just enjoy looking at all these classic cars,” she said. “It’s neat seeing what cars were like in the early days of transportation.”
Leon Simon, of St. John, displayed a 1963 chop-top Volkswagen Beetle. The award-winning car was built by the late John Frak and later restored.
Simon called the restoration a “work of art, to try to preserve what someone local built.”
Several museums supplied cars. The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum displayed a 1936 Ford Woody Wagon. A precursor to the sport utility vehicle, the wagon with wood-grain paneling did not enjoy a long life, said Craig Floyd of the museum board. One reason, Floyd said, was that the car only had three glass windows and the roof was plastic.
“It’s a beautiful car to go 40 miles an hour,” said Floyd, who grew up with the car.
As to that paneling, Floyd explained, Henry Ford personally picked out the Michigan pine.
The Concours is the brainchild of Dr. Mark Van Buskirk, a local dentist, and Leslie Bailey, an events coordinator who grew up at car shows. Van Buskirk started the show nearly two decades ago as a memorial to a late friend. He decided to try something different, which led to the Concours, based on car pageants overseas.
“For me, this is like a dream come true,” Van Buskirk said. “I get to select each of the cars, and we have some really high-end cars here.”
The show concludes Sunday, running 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Industrial Building of the fairgrounds.