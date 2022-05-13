Rental home developer makes presentation to Crown Point Plan Commission

CROWN POINT — Watermark, a developer hoping to bring rental homes to Crown Point, presented a plan at Monday's Plan Commission meeting that reduces the number of lots in the proposed Delaware Parkway development.

Watermark first approached the Crown Point Plan Commission in mid-March to propose a 185-unit rental home development located at 12510 and 12319 Delaware Parkway. At the time, 14 of the properties' some 50 acres were zoned B-3, Business District, while the rest was R-3, Residential. Just last week the Crown Point City Council voted to rezone the remaining 14 acres, making the entire parcel R-3.

Watermark currently has properties in Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, near Chicago and in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. With the tag "Forging the New American Dream," Watermark caters to young families saving up for a down payment, empty nesters and professionals who relocate for work, Director of Development Jon Van De Voorde explained.

As the company begins to craft a Crown Point site plan, they have decreased the proposed density from 185 units to 165. The plans still include a club house, trails, a pool, a multi-purpose lawn and a community barn. Van De Voorde said the goal is to provide residents with plenty of amenities and ease. All property maintenance is handled by Watermark.

The current site design also includes a detention basin on the north side of the property.

To avoid monotony, Watermark will offer six different home designs with several color variations. The homes have a "modern farmhouse look," Van De Voorde said, and range from 1,200 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

The average household income for Watermark residents is over $176,200 and the average rent is about $3,000 a month, Van De Voorde said. Commissioner Richard Day said he is worried the units will not fill because of the high cost of rent.

However, Van De Voorde said Watermark properties typically sign two to three leases a week. He said rent prices are based on other newly built homes in the area and that he does not anticipate empty units to be an issue.

“We think the economics are strong here and we certainly know there is short inventory,” Van De Voorde said.

Multiple commissioners wanted assurances that the property would be well-maintained. Van De Voorde said he could look into potentially adding specific information about upkeep to the submittal documents.

“I think the difference with a community that is managed by a professional operations company is that we are consistent throughout," Van De Voorde said. "In a large subdivision you have some owners who maintain their homes and others who do not."

Plan Commission President John Marshall asked if Watermark would consider committing to a minimum rent price. He said that if a resident is paying $3,000 a month "they are going to complain when the gutter falls off the house or the grass isn’t cut or the snow is not plowed."

“The price of the rental comes down to what kind of community you have," Marshall said. "If people are paying $500 because the market’s bad, that brings in a whole new population that I am not sure we are looking for.”

Van De Voorde said the company cannot commit to a minimum rent because Watermark's prices are based on the market, which inevitably fluctuates.

Watermark will use the feedback to make appropriate revisions to the site plan before returning to the Plan Commission.

