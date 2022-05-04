Rental home development moves forward in Crown Point

Located south of U.S. 231, Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, said it has been hard to find a good use for the land because of its unique shape and the nearby roads. Mayor David Uran said the city has been trying to develop the land for at least 14 years.

“I believe that this is a truly unique fit for that area,” Sauerman said.

In a March presentation to the Plan Commission, Watermark said the leased homes cater to a wide range of residents, including empty nesters who no longer want to be responsible for home maintenance, young families saving up for a down payment and professionals who relocate for work.

Jon Van De Voorde, director of development for Watermark, said the average age of their residents is 44, and the average household income is over $176,200.

All property maintenance is handled by Watermark. The houses range in size from two bedrooms that are about 1,200 square feet to four bedrooms that are about 1,981 square feet. The average rent is about $3,000 a month.

The Crown Point development would include a dog park, an organic garden, walking trails, a community pool, a clubhouse, game lawns, a playground, a pickleball court and a multi-use barn for events.