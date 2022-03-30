Residential assisted living facility hopes to locate in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A 5,000 square-foot residential assisted living facility could be coming to the center of Crown Point.

Jenna Wheeler presented her plan for a ranch-style building at 109 and 111 N. John St. during a Monday night Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. Called The Caring Villa, the facility would house up to 12 residents in a residential setting. The area is zoned R-3, residential; the board unanimously voted to give Wheeler's special use request a favorable recommendation.

After working with seniors for nine years, Wheeler envisions a 24-hour facility that provides residents with the comforts of home. She said the many "big box facilities" that house hundreds of residents have far more staff turnover and are often located in commercial areas.

At Caring Villa, the caregiver-to-resident ratio would be 1-6 during the day and 1-12 at night. Larger facilities have ratios of 1-20. "We are thinking quality versus quantity," Wheeler said. She would own the facility and would act as the manager.

“The main goal is to provide a homey feeling for disabled seniors," Wheeler said. “In the big box facility there is less freedom and less activities offered, while in the residential facilities we want them to feel at home, we want them to have more freedom, we want them to not be on a schedule all the time, we want them to be able to live like they are living in their own environment.”

Caring Villa would consist of 10 rooms, with two that are larger to accommodate couples that want to live together. The facility would have large closets, private bathrooms, a big, communal kitchen, a laundry room, an office and an offsite building for events.

Services would include housekeeping, meal preparation, monthly outings, partnerships with local churches, transportation to medical appointments, exercise and wellness activities and wheelchair-accessible gardening. Wheeler also said the facility would hire home health care agencies if needed.

Qualifying tenants would be seniors who need help completing three or more daily activities but are still relatively "high functioning," Wheeler said. If residents began to need additional services, a family care meeting would be organized to help connect tenants with other facilities. Caring Villas would also be across from the Colonial Nursing Home.

Caring Villas would be unlicensed, meaning caregivers would not be able to administer medication, though Wheeler said becoming licensed could be "a goal in the future."

While the board had some concerns about the number of parking spaces, Chairman Nick Nochevich said he thought Caring Villa would "be a good fit" for the area. Current plans include six spaces, and the board said that if parking becomes an issue, four more must be added.

Wheeler will go before the City Council on April 11. If approved, she hopes to break ground on the project in April 2023.

“If COVID were to ever break out again, would you want your family to be in a big box facility, or would you want them to be in a smaller residential facility?” Wheeler asked. "Residential assisted living facilities are going to be the future of health care.”

