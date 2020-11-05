Rosendo Ortiz, Crown Point man killed in forklift accident, recalled as loyal friend

"He just showed up at my house, came into my room and said, 'We're going for a walk.'"

So they went to a nearby park and talked. It's a memory Shaver will cherish.

Another friend, Hailey Ward, also noted Ortiz's ability to talk with anyone.

"He was like a therapist," she said. "(He) didn't want anyone to be upset or mad. He was a peacemaker."

Ortiz had a wide variety of interests, including motorcycle riding, beat boxing, longboarding and fishing.

"We'd love to go skating," Klimisara said. "(Or) we'd just drive around and listen to music."

While Ortiz was remembered as a loyal friend, Shaver and Klimisara also noted his outgoing nature extended to strangers as well.

"If someone was sitting alone (at school), he would sit by them so they weren't lonely," Shaver said.

"He would say, whatever people put out there, they get back," Maria Ortiz said.

Besides his mother, Ortiz is survived by his father, Rosendo Arthur Araiza III; sisters, Jailah Araiza and Niana Araiza; and several uncles and cousins.