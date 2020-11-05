Rosendo Ortiz, Crown Point man killed in forklift accident, recalled as loyal friend

CROWN POINT — The first thing people were likely to notice about Rosendo Ortiz was his smile.
"He had the biggest smile that would light up the whole world," said Faithlynn Shaver, who met Ortiz when both attended Solon Robinson Elementary School in Crown Point.
"It lit up the room," agreed Amber Klimisara, another friend who met Ortiz in sixth grade.
They were among family and friends remembering Ortiz, a Crown Point resident who died from injuries suffered in a forklift accident Oct. 29 at the Nalco Crossbow Water LLC plant in Glenwood. A 2019 graduate of Crown Point High School, he was 20 years old.
"Rosendo wasn't just my best friend," said Monty Marlow, Ortiz's roommate. "He was my brother really. ... He always wanted to be everyone's friend."
His mother, Maria Ortiz, noticed her son's wide circle of friends — ranging from junior high students to high school seniors — when he was a freshman.
"One day I asked, 'How do you know so many seniors?'" Maria Ortiz said. "He said, 'Mom, I'm just nice to everyone.'"
Shaver and Klimisara confirmed that.
"I remember (once when) I was having a really tough time," Shaver said. "I was going through some personal issues. I wasn't wanting to talk to anyone.
"He just showed up at my house, came into my room and said, 'We're going for a walk.'"
So they went to a nearby park and talked. It's a memory Shaver will cherish.
Another friend, Hailey Ward, also noted Ortiz's ability to talk with anyone.
"He was like a therapist," she said. "(He) didn't want anyone to be upset or mad. He was a peacemaker."
Ortiz had a wide variety of interests, including motorcycle riding, beat boxing, longboarding and fishing.
"We'd love to go skating," Klimisara said. "(Or) we'd just drive around and listen to music."
While Ortiz was remembered as a loyal friend, Shaver and Klimisara also noted his outgoing nature extended to strangers as well.
"If someone was sitting alone (at school), he would sit by them so they weren't lonely," Shaver said.
"He would say, whatever people put out there, they get back," Maria Ortiz said.
Besides his mother, Ortiz is survived by his father, Rosendo Arthur Araiza III; sisters, Jailah Araiza and Niana Araiza; and several uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland. A walk-through service will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point.
