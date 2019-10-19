CROWN POINT — If you like your blues with sticky fingers and a beer to wash it all down, the Industrial Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds was the place to be Saturday, as the Crown Point Rotary presented its 15th annual Blues, Brews & BBQ.
For an evening of music, drinks and such foods as Vienna beef hot dogs, barbecued pork sandwiches and tacos, patrons could listen to blues while helping local Rotary charities.
Drew Halliar, project chairman, said the annual benefit supports several Rotary projects. These include Shoes for Kids, providing 250 pairs of children’s shoes; and Imagination Library, a program with the local library.
For those sampling one of seven beers or two wines available, the evening event marked the debut of Roatan beer. Halliar said the beer is named for Roatan, Honduras, where local Rotary members helped open a library. The service organization continues to send money annually to keep the Honduran library stocked.
Halliar was expecting a good crowd, and the early attendance was not disappointing — singles, couples, and entire families arrived at the family-friendly event.
“We sold over 450 online tickets,” Halliar said of his all-volunteer crew, “so we’re expecting 1,000 to 1,250 people here tonight.”
Instinct, a band from Chicago, opened the evening. Corey Dennison Band and Jamiah Rogers Band followed Instinct.
But if music was not the only thing on one’s mind or stomach, there was always food and drink, with six local restaurants participating.
Bob McLellan, corporate chef for Doc’s Smokehouse, of Dyer, was busy wrapping barbecued pork sandwiches. The key to a great barbecue sandwich, he said, is great smoke.
“There are three priorities to good barbecue,” McLellan said. “Smoke is first, then there’s quality of the meat and seasoning.”
The chef added, “If we’re going to do something for 14 hours, I want you to taste it.”
Nick Papamihalalois, general manager of Provecho, a Latin restaurant in Crown Point, said he tries to offer as many authentic Latin dishes as possible. For this event, he noted, “I took elements of Latin cooking and added American barbecue as a type of fusion.”
You have free articles remaining.
Provecho’s barbacoa tacos contained coleslaw, cotija cheese and salsa fresca.
Nancy Kalis, of Griffith, came with her parents and was among those waiting in line for food.
"The food is awesome and the music is really good," Kalis said. "I’m really impressed with the band. This is a nice community event.”
As entire families entered the Industrial Building, couples took to the dance floor, while others sampled the local brews.
Tim Kuiper, a Rotary bartender, said early popular choices were Oktoberfest beer, pumpkin ale and Special Forces IPA.
Jessica Weber from Chicago brought her three sons, all joining mom in sampling fried ribs with barbecue sauce and Alabama sauce.
“So far, the ribs are really good,” said Webber, who was visiting her parents in Cedar Lake. “This is kid-friendly, which is convenient.”
Annalee Cvelbar, 17, and Addie Janowiak, 16, a pair of Valparaiso High School juniors, were attending their first Blues, Brews & BBQ.
“I like the music,” Cvelbar said. “My parents are big blues fans and they would take me to something like this.”
Janowiak noted the setting. “I like how open this space is. It allows the music to be heard everywhere.”
Lee Moore, of Merrillville, said he just likes good music, regardless of the genre.
"This music has a nice beat,” Moore said. “It sounds good, and that’s what I like.”