Rotary Club of Crown Point donates to community causes

CROWN POINT — The Rotary Club of Crown Point donated to help feed hungry students and people in need this holiday season.

The service organization gave $5,000 to Community Health Network and another $5,000 to Franciscan Health Foundation, doubling its donations to a total of $20,000 through matching funds.

It donated to Community Help Network’s Buddy Bag program that feeds hungry students in South Lake County. The program gives food and gift cards to more than 800 families at 22 schools in the Cedar Lake, Lowell, Crown Point and Lake Central school districts.

Launched in 2017, the Community Help Network was long housed out of First United Methodist’s Fellowship Hall until it outgrew the space. It now has a warehouse in the ARC Building where people can pick up winter coats, food, household pantry items and reading material and educational content from a Little Free Library.

"The need is so great throughout Crown Point and the donors stretched thin, the timing of this Rotary donation truly makes it twice as impactful," said Bette Osterle, Crown Point Rotary Club board member and Community Help Network and Buddy Bags volunteer.

It also gave money to the Franciscan Health Foundation to help fund its Monthly Mobile Food Market, its Fresh Start Market and Food Prescription Program, which aims to use healthy foods to treat health issues like diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension with healthier, more nutritious foods.

"It is truly a blessing to receive a donation at any time; however, during a matching gift program, the funds are extended in such a meaningful way. We are truly thankful," said Rick Peltier, Crown Point Rotary Club board member and executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation.

The Crown Point Rotary Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. every Wednesday at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point.

For more information, visit crownpointrotary.org.

