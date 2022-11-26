Santa’s arrival brings cheer to all, hope for merchants

CROWN POINT — The helicopter that landed Saturday in Pointe Plaza did not have a red nose, but it was carrying Santa Claus nonetheless.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter that delivered Santa to Crown Point kicked off a day for families to meet and greet the jolly fellow and support local businesses.

As they did the night before at the community Christmas tree lighting, families arrived early and in large numbers just to see Santa come out of the sky to visit their city. Children in particular were the first to notice the helicopter coming from the north.

And, as they do every year, children had their Christmas wish lists ready. Those wishes ranged from an Elsa dress from the movie “Frozen” to toys to technology to American Girl dolls.

Chloe Matthews, 6, wants an iPhone 13. Zachary, 10, her brother, wants Splatoon 3, a video game. “It’s one of the harder games,” the boy said.

Some children accompanied their parents on the way to downtown businesses. Lucy Whelan, 3, wants a princess doll, while her brother Tommy, 4, wants a Transformer, including Optimus Prime. In a family wearing their share of Grinch sweaters, Cecilia Whelan, 2, wants Grinch toys.

Mackenzie Probst, 4, put in her order for Barbie dolls. Johnny Probst, 3, would like superhero toys. He’d also like to sleep in a big boy’s bed. Dominic Probst, 6, just wants Legos.

Three children from the Huizenga family, Evelyn, 6, Henry, 6, and William, 4, all made requests for Pokemon toys. William was most specific, asking for a Pokemon dragon.

Santa’s arrival coincided with Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to national business officials, “This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the pandemic.”

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday has become part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion, according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.

Mayor Pete Land addressed Small Business Saturday at Friday’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Noting that 46% of U.S. employees work for small businesses, Land called those businesses “the bread and butter of our community.”

Some of those small businesses are located on the lower level of the historic Lake County Courthouse.

Christine Reddick owns Toys in the Attic, a novelty store with a shop in Valparaiso and one formerly in Hobart. In business for seven years, she cited “lots of loyal customers.”

Reddick also said she’s survived “just by being innovative. That makes us different.”

Shying away from technology, Reddick carries items children need their imagination to operate.

She added that entering her store is “more like an experience than just shopping.”

Cyndi Horn has operated Mescolare, a kitchen store featuring gourmet items, for 13 years. “We do marketing. We keep on working,” she said. “We like what we do.”

Barbara Bonick has owned and operated Geppetto’s, a children’s store, for 36 years, in the old courthouse.

“It’s been a struggle,” she confessed, having been closed for six months during the pandemic. Her store sells children’s apparel, books, gift items and jewelry.

As to survival, Bonick said, “Our customers have become good friends.”

Michael Flores has operated Antique Vault & Records for seven years. Not only does he offer out-of-print 45s, 78s, LPs and CDs, but he can work on cassettes, 8-tracks and turntables.

Flores calls his business a “one-stop paradise,” adding, “I’m blessed to have customers who appreciate my curative style. I’m a unicorn in the music retail industry.”

Kim Boyd operates The Little Pink Shop, featuring women’s clothing, jewelry, purses and other gift items.

“We offer a great shopping experience,” she said. “We have regular, loyal customers and lots of visitors who are looking for something different and unique that they won’t find at the big-box stores.”

Operating in close quarters with other merchants, Boyd noted, “We help each other out. We try to be family-oriented and carry different things.”

For those looking for something Scandinavian, Phyllis Kalajian has operated Nordikreations for more than six years, but she’s been making jewelry for 15 years. She has helped her business, she said, by selling items on etsy.com.

“People appreciate small businesses, and they come here to shop,” Kalajian said. “Plus, there’s a lot of Scandinavian people around here.”

Christopher D. Gaston is owner-optician at Eyewear on the Square. In business for three years, Gaston said he has survived by “keeping our prices as low as possible.”

With 30 years as an optician and having sold frames from New York to Saipan to Guam, Gaston said, “If you spend more money here, you get something truly unique.”