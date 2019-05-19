CROWN POINT – A tornado siren rang Saturday afternoon in Crown Point.
The alert was for a simulated disaster on the south side of the Lake County Fairgrounds, but a group of Boy Scouts took the situation seriously.
“Let's go save a life,” one scout said as they walked to the wreckage set up for the training exercise.
The program was part of the Trauma Rama scouting event that focused on emergency preparedness.
Event organizers set up three disaster zones, one of which involved a three-vehicle collision that included a school bus. There also was a campsite hit by the simulated tornado and an area that had debris from a fallen structure.
Actors wore makeup that made them appear as if they suffered lacerations, bruises and broken bones. Some acted as though they were unconscious — the driver of the school bus among them. The actor was motionless as scouts responded to the site.
Others explained their injuries. Some indicated their wounds were so severe that they couldn't move, but there were other actors who could walk away with some assistance.
Tomas Walsh, of Boy Scout Troop 619 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, was among those participating in Saturday's event.
He and his troop attended to a victim who was under a seat on the bus and couldn't move. Walsh carried the victim to an improvised stretcher, and she was taken to receive more assistance.
He described the event as “quite realistic,” and he was thankful for the opportunity to obtain the training.
He said the actors did a great job and some were frantically yelling throughout the simulation.
After participating in the exercise, Troop 619 gathered to discuss how they could've improved their response.
Prior to responding to the simulated tornado, Scouts received refreshers on first aid, emergency preparedness and search and rescue.
The U.S. National Guard, American Red Cross and first responders from departments in Northwest Indiana and Illinois also were at the disaster areas to assist scouts as they assessed injuries and treated victims.
As Scouts were about to begin the disaster response training, Nick Crnokrak, chairman of the Trauma Rama event, made it clear the exercise was of great significance.
“This training will save the life of you or someone else,” he said.